Trump White House considers job for Eric Adams if he drops out of NYC mayoral race

In an apparent effort to thwart Zohran Mamdani‘s potential election as New York City mayor, the Trump White House is reportedly considering offering current Mayor Eric Adams a job in the administration to encourage him to drop out of the race and give momentum to independent candidate former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to the New York Times, Trump advisors have discussed potential ambassadorships for Adams, a Democrat now running as a third-party candidate for mayor. The White House is also reportedly discussing a potential role for Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee for mayor.

Potential job offers for Adams intend to clear the field so that Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani and is now running for mayor as an independent, has a better shot at winning the mayoral election. Trump and Cuomo have a relationship that dates back decades as native New Yorkers. The two politicians spoke by phone recently about the race, and the Republican president urged Cuomo to stay in the race.

Trump has expressed great interest in the mayoral race and expressed that the election of Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York assemblyman and Democratic socialist, would be terrible for the city. The president has also slammed Mamdani as a “communist.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Democratic mayoral nominee and state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani speaks to the media at a press event where he accused Mayor Eric Adams of working with the Trump administration against him on September 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York City real estate executives and other influential businessmen and figures have also shared concerns about what a potential Mayor Mamdani would mean for the business community in New York City. Mamdani has run a platform focused on addressing poverty and housing insecurity and raising taxes on millionaires.

When asked about potentially taking a job with the Trump administration, Adams said any such occurrence was “hypothetical.”

Adams and Trump have developed a relationship since the president was re-elected. Adams met with Trump just before his January inauguration and with Trump officials to coordinate on issues related to immigration and other matters.

Trump notably directed his Justice Department to drop federal corruption charges against Adams earlier this year. New York critics and Democrats accused the New York City mayor of being compromised, given his perceived quid-pro-quo relationship with President Trump, who characterized Adams’ federal indictment as “phony” and “unfair” and likened the mayor’s prosecution to his own criminal indictments.

In response to the latest report that Trump is angling to help Cuomo win the election by offering Adams a job, Mamdani told reporters on Wednesday, “It is not news that carries meaning because of any impact it will have on this race. We feel just as confident as we did yesterday that we will win this race in November.”

He continued, “I have not met a single New Yorker [who] has told me they want Donald Trump to determine the course of this election.”

The New York City mayoral Democratic nominee said he’s also not concerned about facing Cuomo should Adams drop out of the race.

“I have no issue facing Andrew Cuomo one-on-one…if I was worried about polling, I wouldn’t be the Democratic nominee,” he said.