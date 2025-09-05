Missing Maryland teen, Dacara Thompson, confirmed dead—suspect charged with murder

For the last two weeks, Prince George’s County community members have been searching for 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, whom her family last saw on August 22. Today, county police provided a heartbreaking update on the teen’s case.

Thompson has been confirmed dead. Her body was found on Sunday off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County. Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader also confirmed that police have arrested and charged Hugo Hernandez-Mendez with first- and second-degree murder, per NBC Washington.

Police began their investigation on August 23, when Thompson’s family reported her missing. Upon their search, officials discovered a surveillance video that showed the teenager approach a black SUV early on August 23, speak to the driver, and willingly get in the car, per police reports. Police say the driver then drove to a home in Bowie, where detectives later found evidence that suggests Thompson was murdered inside Hernandez-Mendez’s bedroom.

Also Read:Homeland security official says 475 people were detained during an immigration raid in Georgia

He then reportedly took Thompson’s body to the location where it was ultimately found a week later. The investigation is still ongoing, and her cause of death has not been determined. However, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to rule her death a homicide.

Hernandez-Mendez, who is currently being held in police custody without bond, was living in the United States illegally, according to police. US Park Police officers reportedly arrested him in April for driving under the influence; however, the federal government released him pending his trial.

“The U.S. government has made [the immigration] status of individuals relevant. This was someone who was in their custody, and they made the decision to release him,“ Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly released a detainer for Hernandez-Mendez on Thursday.

Thompson lived with her father in Prince George’s County and worked at a nonprofit as part of the Service Year program for recent graduates. She graduated from St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland.

“Our entire state mourns the horrible loss of Da’Cara Thompson, who was taken from us by an act of senseless violence. Dawn and I join all Marylanders in praying for Da’Cara and her family in the wake of this tragedy,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement expressing his gratitude for the police who worked the case. “Da’Cara raised her hand right out of high school to join our most recent cohort of Maryland Service Year Option members—patriotic Marylanders committed to public service. She yearned to be part of our mission to solve big problems with bold solutions through her passion for the arts.”

“She was a bright light in our state. We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure those responsible for this crime are held accountable and honor Da’Cara’s legacy of service through our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all Marylanders,” he concluded.