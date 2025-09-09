Toraya Reid, sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid, shot and killed by boyfriend in New Jersey

Tragedy has unfortunately struck the family of NBA player Naz Reid.

According to ESPN, on Saturday, September 6, around 11 a.m. in Jackson, New Jersey—a town about 60 miles east of Philadelphia and 60 miles south of New York City—police responded to a call of shots fired at the Paragon apartment complex. Upon their arrival, the police found Toraya Reid, 28, unresponsive near an exit for the complex, having been shot multiple times. She was later pronounced dead.

Officers saw a man running down a nearby road and apprehended him without incident. That man is Shaquille Green, 29, who was the boyfriend of Toraya. According to the Ocean County prosecutor, Green has been charged with murder and two weapons charges and is being held at the Ocean County detention center as he awaits a hearing.

Toraya was the older sister of NBA star Naz and their younger sister Jakahya (Smith). They grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey, but attended school in northern New Jersey at Roselle Catholic High School, where Naz excelled in both sports and academics. In a 2023 interview with the “Mpls St. Paul” magazine, Naz spoke highly of his older sister, saying that she always protected and cared for him.

“My older sister is super protective,” he said. “She treats us like she’s our parent.”

Their younger sister, Jakahya, shared her hurt and pain in a Facebook posting, “I’ll never get over this. I’ll never forgive god for taking you away from me, idk what kind of sick plan that man above has but I know losing you couldn’t have been apart of it. I can’t even [fathom] putting your name and death in the same sentence. This sh*t real, so surreal. The whole way home I was just hoping and praying it was some kind of sick joke—that you would call me and tell me it wasn’t true. I’m disgusted. I’m hurt. But most of all I’m angry. I will never be okay.”

Social media was filled with condolences for the Reid family from members of their community in New Jersey to fans of Reid alike, including from his NBA family. Reid’s former teammate on the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns, shared his condolences via X.

https://twitter.com/KarlTowns/status/1965111005622706378

“Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today.”

Rest in peace, Toraya Reid.