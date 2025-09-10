Miguel stuns fans by revealing he’s a father in a heartwarming birthday post

Miguel just hit fans with a plot twist no one saw coming: He’s a dad.

The “Adorn” singer revealed on Instagram that he and partner Margaret Zhang welcomed a baby last year, and the little one just celebrated his first birthday. In a joint post with Zhang, Miguel shared a sweet video of himself holding his son, whose face was blurred, while smiling ear-to-ear.

“Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song – hope it always reminds you of how loved you are,” Miguel wrote in the caption.

Zhang, a 32-year-old filmmaker and former Vogue China editor-in-chief, also marked the milestone with an Instagram carousel celebrating their first year as parents. Her post included a link to “Angel’s Song,” which directs fans to Miguel’s latest music-sharing website.

The reveal came as a surprise to fans who hadn’t seen Miguel publicly linked to anyone since his highly publicized marriage to model Nazanin Mandi. The former couple’s romance stretched nearly two decades, beginning when they met as teenagers in 2005. They tied the knot in 2018 but announced their separation three years later.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” the couple said in a joint 2021 statement. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Though the two briefly reconciled in 2022, the reunion was short-lived. By October of that year, Mandi officially filed for divorce.

She later reflected on the relationship during a 2024 interview with xoNecole, sharing that the split forced her to re-examine her needs.

“During my 20s, I was not ready for more. I was living a really crazy life. It was unpredictable,” she told the outlet. “I was helping somebody else grow. It was a lot, and it was intense. I was not pouring into myself the way I should’ve been.”

“You build something with someone,” Miguel told the Los Angeles Times, reflecting on their split. “You start adding rooms, levels, you got new floors, and you want to remodel here and there. Ultimately, some changes—they may be too much for the foundation. You have to address that.”

Now, Miguel is building something new with Zhang: a family. Based on the joy radiating from his first birthday video, it’s safe to say Angelito is at the heart of his music and his life.