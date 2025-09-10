Singer d4vd ‘fully cooperating’ after body found in Tesla registered to the singer

The multi-platinum-selling singer d4vd is fully cooperating with authorities after a badly decomposing dead body was found at an impound lot in Los Angeles in a Tesla registered to the singer.

On Monday, September 8, the authorities found the body after they were called to the location of Hollywood Tow in the 1000 block of North Mansfield Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. local time. Authorities received a report about a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for several days, NBC News reported.

According to Rolling Stone, police reports indicate the body is a woman who was found dismembered in a bag hidden in the front trunk of the Tesla and in such a state of decomposition that authorities weren’t immediately able to determine her identity, race, or age.

Representatives for the 20-year-old singer told NBC News that d4vd “has been informed about what’s happened, and although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The news arrives amid the artist’s “Withered World Tour,” which celebrates his second LP, “Withered,” released in August. The tour began on August 5 in Del Mar, California, and will conclude in Los Angeles on September 20.

The tour, with 29 dates planned for the US and Canada through September 20 and 19 dates in Europe through November 4, touched down in Minneapolis on Tuesday, September 9. According to footage uploaded to social media, the singer took to the stage as planned amid the investigation and, at one point, gave out Labubu to fans, Newsweek reported.

While the story is still developing and the circumstances around how this all came to be remain unknown, the fallout for the singer has begun. Crocs and Hollister announced they removed him from a campaign launched earlier this month.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” the brands said in a joint statement on Tuesday, per Footwear News.

d4vd, born David Anthony Burke, hails from Houston, Texas, and has risen to popularity at a meteoric speed with a genre-blending style that initially broke out via video game soundtracks. There has been no word yet on whether this ongoing investigation will impact his current tour. As of now, it is expected to make a stop in Kansas City on Wednesday.