4 HBCU’s have reportedly received ‘terroristic’ threats, prompting lockdowns and heightened security

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been forced to alter campus life this week after receiving potential threats. Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Clark Atlanta University all enacted emergency safety measures on Thursday, canceling classes, locking down campuses, and urging students and staff to shelter in place.

Virginia State University (Petersburg, Va.)

Virginia State University (VSU) went on lockdown Thursday morning after receiving a threat. All classes have been canceled, and employees have been instructed to work remotely.

Students were told to stay indoors and monitor VSU emails for updates. Those off-campus students were urged not to return until further notice.

Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

Hampton University announced the cancellation of all non-essential activities, including classes and campus events, for Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.

The university directed meetings to be held remotely and instructed non-essential personnel to leave campus. “Enhanced security measures are now in effect,” Hampton officials said, adding that they are working with local law enforcement to monitor the situation and will provide updates by the end of the business day.

Alabama State University (Montgomery, Ala.)

Alabama State University (ASU) also entered lockdown after receiving what they described as “terroristic threats.” Classes and activities were suspended, and students and staff were told to remain indoors or avoid campus altogether.

“We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community,” a spokesperson for the university said in a statement to WBRC. “The safety of our Hornet family is our highest priority.”

The school has increased security as law enforcement investigates.

Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, Ga.)

Clark Atlanta University issued a shelter-in-place order for students and faculty just before noon Thursday. While campus police have not shared details about what prompted the order, the Atlanta Police Department is assisting with the investigation, according to Atlanta News First.

These incidents are especially alarming this week as they come less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was shot on a Utah University’s campus and the Colorado high school shooting that left three people dead. While law enforcement continues to investigate, each institution maintains constant communication with students and staff, underscoring its commitment to safety.