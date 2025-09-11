Al Sharpton speaks out after wave of threats target HBCUs, sparking lockdowns and security sweeps

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been forced to alter campus life this week after receiving potential threats. Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Clark Atlanta University all enacted emergency safety measures on Thursday, canceling classes, locking down campuses, and urging students and staff to shelter in place.

“We have seen too much violence on our campuses, whether it was the brazen murder of Charlie Kirk yesterday or the threats against these HBCUs today. Colleges and Universities should be a place of free expression and debate in a way that’s respectful, engaging, and productive,” Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement shared with theGrio. “What we have seen the last two days is anything but that. HBCUs have seen their fair share of attacks in recent years, including the 2023 incident at Edward Waters University and the 2024 shooting at Tuskegee University.”

Virginia State University (Petersburg, Va.)

Virginia State University (VSU) went on lockdown Thursday morning after receiving a threat. All classes have been canceled, and employees have been instructed to work remotely.

Students were told to stay indoors and monitor VSU emails for updates. Those off-campus students were urged not to return until further notice.

Hampton University (Hampton, Va.)

Hampton University announced the cancellation of all non-essential activities, including classes and campus events, for Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.

The university directed meetings to be held remotely and instructed non-essential personnel to leave campus. “Enhanced security measures are now in effect,” Hampton officials said, adding that they are working with local law enforcement to monitor the situation and will provide updates by the end of the business day.

Alabama State University (Montgomery, Ala.)

Alabama State University (ASU) also entered lockdown after receiving what they described as “terroristic threats.” Classes and activities were suspended, and students and staff were told to remain indoors or avoid campus altogether.

“We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community,” a spokesperson for the university said in a statement to WBRC. “The safety of our Hornet family is our highest priority.”

The school has increased security as law enforcement investigates.

Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, Ga.)

Clark Atlanta University issued a shelter-in-place order for students and faculty just before noon Thursday. While campus police have not shared details about what prompted the order, the Atlanta Police Department is assisting with the investigation, according to Atlanta News First.

Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, FL.)

Bethune-Cookman University (BCU) announced it’s closed today and has cancelled all classes, due to a potential threat to campus safety.

Spelman College (Atlanta, Ga.)

Though Spelman College has not received any threats, the HBCU enacted a precautionary shelter-in-place order.

“We are aware of threats received today by several HBCU’s, including Clark Atlanta University. Out of precaution and our close proximity to CAU, Spelman College issued a shelter-in-place advisory for our campus,” Spelman said in a statement, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Southern University (Baton Rouge, La.)

Southern University released a campus alert announcing a lockdown following a potential threat. Despite lifting the lockdown Thursday afternoon, the university declared that “all campus activities and classes are cancelled on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and through the weekend,” advising students residing off campus and all non-essential employees should evacuate campus and offering accomodations for students who reside on campus.

These incidents are especially alarming this week as they come less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was shot on a Utah University’s campus and the Colorado high school shooting that left three people dead.

“Political violence or acts of hate get us nowhere. We can march, we can debate, but we cannot cause physical harm to those we disagree with. As someone who was stabbed leading a non-violent protest 34 years ago, I know this too well. It’s why I condemned the shooting of Donald Trump last year, the murder of Charlie Kirk yesterday, and the threats to HBCUs today,” Sharpton added.

While law enforcement continues to investigate, each institution maintains constant communication with students and staff, underscoring its commitment to safety.