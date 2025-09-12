The Black-owned beauty staples that make self-care feel like a radical act of self-love

September is Self-Care Awareness Month, and I’ve been thinking about how much the definition of “self-care” has changed. The conversation around self-care has moved in waves since it first became a mainstream buzzword. At first, it was long baths and sheet masks. Then came the reminder that “real” self-care is deeper: going to therapy, protecting your peace, moving your body, and actually listening to what you need. The truth is, all of it counts.

Marketers will always try to package self-care into the next trending product, but at its core, it’s about how you choose to pour into yourself, love yourself. That self-love, Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs—author of “Erased: What American Patriarchy Has Hidden from Us”—says “is not personal, it’s political.”

“The more confident we are, the more confident our children are; it’s the same in terms of this ripple effect for our communities at large, for our nation at large,” she told The Naked Beauty podcast. “If we cannot accept ourselves and also learn to hear ourselves again, it’s going to be really difficult on a national level for us to resist.”

Noting how in a political climate where it’s hard to know who to trust, Dr. Tubbs shared that “being able to trust yourself, being able to say, ‘I am enough…I am powerful…what my gut is telling me is something that I need to trust,’ is really what will allow us to finally dismantle the patriarchy,” that relies on us hating ourselves and hating each other to survive.

“When we trust ourselves, we would be much more able to see that what it offers us is limited, and that we can create so much more, and that we could find so much more joy beyond it. But we can’t get to that if we don’t trust ourselves enough to question what our society and our systems are offering us,” she noted.

That conversation made me think about the rituals I hold close: the therapy & gym sessions, yes, but also the beauty moments that keep me grounded. Self-care also means putting my dollars back into Black-owned businesses that care for my skin, my spirit, and my being. Because while products shouldn’t be the only part of your self-care routine, the right ones make it feel even more intentional. Here are the Black-owned brands that have become the heart of mine:

Lautir Beauty (a sensitive skin girl’s dream)

(Photo: Lautir Beauty)

As one of the many Black folks living with eczema, I can’t just put anything on my body. Lautir’s Hydra Premier Body Butter and Hydra Slip Body Polish are game-changers. They are luxurious, gentle, and made for days when my skin needs TLC without irritation.

Click here to explore Lautir Beauty

Deon Libra (a.k.a the secret to my glow and unbothered energy)

(Photo: Deon Libra)

Deon Libra is all about the mantra “stress ain’t it” and it delivers. From shower staples to skincare to elixirs for your morning coffee or matcha add-ins, their wellness products help weave calm into daily life.

Click here to explore Deon Libra

Humanrace (my skin’s addiction for the last 5 years)

(Photo: Humanrace)

Humanrace by Pharrell Williams’ “Rice Powder Cleanser” has been in my routine for half a decade, and nothing compares. My sensitive, combo skin loves it, it’s travel-friendly (powder = TSA-proof), and the refillable packaging makes me feel good about my carbon footprint.

Click here to explore Humanrace.

CocoLash (my lash tech’s replacement)

Photo: CocoLash

Faith McCoy Scriven’s CocoLash has saved me so much time and money. Their customizable clusters and sets give me that lash-extension look without the lash-tech appointment or the upkeep.

Click here to explore CocoLash.

Octavia Morgan Perfumes (because smell good = feel good)

Photo: Octavia Morgan

Octavia Morgan’s scents “Vanilla Supreme,” “Dark Rose,” and “L’Affaire” are my current perfume obsession. They’re long-lasting, clean, and sensitive-skin friendly. I live by the mantra “look good, smell good, feel good,” and these fragrances check every box.

Click here to explore Octavia Morgan.

Haniyah Philogene is a Haitian-American multimedia storyteller and lifestyle and entertainment writer covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.