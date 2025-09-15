Sergio Hudson calls out Black A-list celebrities for their abscence at Black New York Fashion Week shows

Sergio Hudson has dressed Beyoncé. He’s dressed Michelle Obama. He’s dressed Rihanna. The South Carolina-born designer has more than earned his stripes in fashion, creating some of the most iconic looks worn by the biggest names in culture. But despite his resume, Hudson says he’s still not getting the kind of support he should be, especially from the very community he represents.

In a pointed Instagram Story post during New York Fashion Week, Hudson shared: “My answer to why some Black a-listers didn’t come to my show even though they were here…White adjacency is a hell of a drug. I pray my brothers and sisters get healing one day.”

Though Hudson recently went viral for featuring “Love Island USA” fan favorite cast member Olandria in his NYFW show, the designer’s comments underscore a recurring concern in Black creative communities: While mainstream platforms and luxury houses often receive unwavering support, Black-led fashion houses are still too often overlooked, even by those in a position to amplify them.

And of course, the internet had thoughts. Some pointed out that Hudson himself has faced criticism for not consistently featuring Black models in his campaigns. As one Threads user noted: “Sergio has been talking about this since he came out. He was saying Black celebs weren’t wearing his clothes, so I [asked] him [why] didn’t his models on his website look like the women he wanted to dress in Hollywood and he made excuses as to why he didn’t have black models. It seems like he’s playing that game as well. He’s insanely talented but it’s like the pot calling the kettle.”

Another user drew parallels to music industry double standards, writing: “This [is] the same sh*t some Black stars were doing to the Soul Train and BET awards. Complaining about not being recognized by the MTV awards but not showing up [to] the shows that did recognize them.”

Others, however, were quick to back Hudson’s stance. “People saying people don’t know who he is…wild! He’s a force and they definitely know. He’s right because last year Black influencers were complaining about no invites to ‘other’ shows…yet they don’t show up to a Black man who is inclusive and invited you,” one supporter wrote.

Another added, “I wouldn’t have posted anything…just when they come to get clothes, charge double.”

Hudson’s lament speaks to a larger pattern of what it looks like when we chase validation from spaces that were never built for us while overlooking the ones we actually build ourselves. If Hudson, a designer whose clothes have graced inaugural stages and the world’s most-watched arenas, can still be sidelined, what does that say about how we value Black creativity? New York Fashion Week will come and go, but Hudson’s critique lingers. The conversation Hudson sparked isn’t just about clothes or personal grievances. It’s about who we champion, when, and why.