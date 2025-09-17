Cam’ron cuts Adrien Broner’s podcast appearance short after boxer makes female cohosts uncomfortable

It’s one thing to give a compliment. It’s another to make someone visibly uncomfortable. On a recent episode of the “It Is What It Is” podcast, viewers got a front-row seat to just how awkward it can be when a man keeps shooting his shot, even after it’s clear the shot isn’t landing.

Boxer Adrien Broner joined hosts Mason “Ma$e” Betha, Cam’ron Giles, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson to recap the Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford fight in Las Vegas. But instead of sticking to sports, Broner turned the episode into a cringe-fest with his unsolicited advances toward the women on set.

“If that’s Arabia, I, Saudi,” Broner quipped, referring to football analyst Arabia Tillery. Then, he zeroed in on Wilson.

“You look so good in person,” he said. “What you weigh, Stat? I love you, I swear to God. Ay Stat, could you stop smiling? … I’m mesmerized by Stat.”

Despite Cam’ron’s attempts to pivot back to football and remind Broner that Wilson’s boyfriend was in the building, Broner kept pushing. That’s when Killa Cam decided enough was enough.

“We gon’ have to ask you to go, my n—a. I’ma pay you for your time for being here. I appreciate you and I love you, my n—a. I asked you the first time,” he said. “I don’t have no problems with you, but I’ma pay you for your time, but you can’t violate.”

“I told you n—s boyfriends was here, but I appreciate your time, but I’m not gonna sit here and not value your time neither,” he continued pulling out bag of cash and escorting the boxer out of the recording space.

The moment quickly went viral, with many praising Cam’ron for protecting his cohost.

“Seeing someone protect and value their lady cohosts is dope,” The Ringer‘s Van Lathan commented on Instagram.

Real Black men protect our women! Respect is respect! Salute to killa! 🫡🇺🇸 — Steppin Wolf🇺🇸 (@RollMyTweetUp_) September 16, 2025

He handled that like a real gentleman. Refreshing to see — Bailey (@packnorth_) September 16, 2025

Similarly, journalist Jemele Hill applauded the host’s actions on Threads, writing, “I’m really glad Cam stepped in there. What some men don’t understand is that women will be wholly uncomfortable and try to laugh our way through it because men don’t always handle rejection well. We’re doing it to diffuse, not to invite.”

While some social media users noted that they wished Cam’ron didn’t center his argument around the fact that Bronner was disrespecting Wilson’s boyfriend and not Wilson, the moment was a refreshing display of a Black man defending a Black woman, which nowadays feels like a rarity on social media.

Watch the whole interaction below:

