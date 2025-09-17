Suspect arrested in theft of hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music

The man who allegedly stole hard drives containing unreleased music, tour plans, and other material from Beyoncé has been arrested. However, the music has yet to be recovered.

Atlanta police confirmed that Kelvin Evans was arrested on August 26 for allegedly breaking into an SUV belonging to members of Beyoncé’s team, multiple outlets reported, including TMZ, CNN, and Atlanta News First.

On Tuesday, July 8, two days before the first performance of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, police responded to a vehicle break-in at a parking garage. Two of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s team members, a choreographer and a dancer, told authorities the trunk window of their rented Jeep Wagoneer had been damaged, and two suitcases were stolen.

The items in the stolen suitcases included hard drives containing sensitive material, watermarked and unreleased music, the tour plans, laptops, clothes valued at over $1,000, and AirPods.

During 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, someone who is on Beyoncé’s team explains that “really, really important information” was stolen and that he worked for a celebrity of “high status.”

According to outlets, the police said the vehicle used to pull off the theft was a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia license plates, which they gathered from the garage’s security footage. After calling the car’s owner the next day, they learned she would rent it out to make some extra money, and she had rented it the day of the crime. When they tracked down the person who had rented the Hyundai, her daughter explained that her uncle, Evans, had asked to use the car briefly. When he returned, he had massive black trash bags and claimed he had stopped by a friend’s house. Police confirmed they have not been able to recover the lost hard drives.

Evans is charged with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft and is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Fulton County jail. After attorneys representing the defendant appeared before the judge on Wednesday, a preliminary hearing in the case was rescheduled.