HBCU GO ANNOUNCES PROCTER & GAMBLE 2025 FOOTBALL PARTNERSHIP CELEBRATING HBCU CLASSICS NATIONWIDE

Los Angeles, CA – September 18, 2025 The Allen Media Group free-streaming digital sports platform HBCU GO – the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – is pleased to announce a new partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) as the presenting sponsor of select 2025 HBCU football Classics.

This season, P&G will extend its HBCYOU program by serving as the title sponsor of multiple marquee HBCU Classic matchups, uniting fans, students, and alumni around the tradition and culture of Black college football. The partnership includes onsite activations at select games —ranging from an experiential branded space to street teams offering product sampling — creating opportunities for fans to connect directly with trusted P&G brands like Tide, Crest, Gillette, and Secret.

In addition to its sponsorship of the Classics, P&G will join HBCU GO as a season-long partner. This collaboration will extend across the full HBCU GO football schedule with integrated support in live broadcasts, digital programming, and social media content. P&G brand ambassadors and creators will also engage fans on social media throughout the season, helping to bring the spirit of HBCU football to a national audience.

“P&G is committed to meeting the diverse needs of all consumers. P&G’s HBCYOU program brings experiences and products to events like Back to School, Homecomings and Football Classics,” said Lela Coffey, Vice President, Multicultural Business Acceleration at Procter & Gamble. “Together with Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO we are able to authentically connect with and support Black consumers —in everyday life and with P&G’s superior products at relevant cultural moments.”

“Our partnership with P&G demonstrates the growing commitment of world-class companies to support HBCUs and the communities they represent,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of HBCU GO. “Together, we will elevate the HBCU football experience for fans everywhere while honoring the rich history and cultural significance of these Classics.”

All HBCU Classics will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, expanding the reach of these games to millions of households nationwide. The addition of Amazon Prime Video builds on HBCU GO’s already large global footprint of partnerships with major streaming platforms and a coast-to-coast network of local station affiliates.

2025 P&G HBCU Classics Schedule

The P&G Truth & Service Classic

Hampton University vs. Howard University

September 20, 2025 – 4:00 PM ET

Washington, D.C. – Audi Field



Southern Heritage Classic – Presented by P&G

Alcorn State University vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

September 27, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET

Memphis, TN – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium



The P&G Las Vegas HBCU Classic

Jackson State University vs. Grambling State University

October 25, 2025 – 6:00 PM ET

Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

In addition to these three marquee Classics, the 2025 HBCU GO football season will showcase a number of other notable matchups, offering fans nationwide the opportunity to experience the energy and tradition of HBCU football.

