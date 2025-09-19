Colin Kaepernick to cover autopsy cost in investigation for Trey Reed, Delta State student found hanged from tree

The family of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed has ordered a private autopsy after the college student was found hanging from a tree at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi—and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has stepped up to cover the cost.

On Friday, September 19, attorney Ben Crump—who is representing the family of the Reed—announced that Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative” will pay for the second autopsy, ABC 24 reported.

“Trey’s family has raised serious concerns after receiving conflicting accounts and incomplete information about the circumstances of his death,” a statement from Crump’s office explained.

The statement continued, “Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths. Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

On Monday, September 15, Reed, who was a Delta State student, was found hanging from a tree near the campus pickleball courts. Since then, many questions and concerns surrounding the mysterious death have emerged. According to the family, they were given conflicting reports initially about where Reed’s body was found. Witnesses have claimed they saw Reed having an intense discussion the night before he was found.

In the immediate aftermath, the university said it didn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy performed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s office determined that the 21-year-old had died by suicide. However, his family is challenging that conclusion.

The former NFL player has continued his activism against police brutality in various ways, including launching the Autospy Initiative in 2022 through his “Know Your Rights Camp” organization. The initiative was founded to provide free, secondary autopsies conducted by board-certified pathologists to ensure families can have peace of mind in instances like Reed’s.