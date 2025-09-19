Marlon Wayans reacts to ABC pausing ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ indefinitely: ‘This is America’

After “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was unceremoniously snatched off the air this week, fellow comedian Marlon Wayans is expressing his thoughts.

While chatting with Access Hollywood from the lively red carpet of the “HIM’ premiere, the 53-year-old actor gave his honest reaction to the news surrounding Kimmel.

“This is America,” Wayans said, adding that what we’re seeing is not something we haven’t seen before.

The “In Living Color” alum added, “Me, as myself, as a Black man, I’ve seen [this] before.”

He called the whole thing “a shame” and said he felt “every last single American” loses with a decision like that. However, he was remaining optimistic for Kimmel.

“No, it’s not an ending,” he said. “Guys and artists and voices like Jimmy Kimmel, we have to be courageous, and it’s a new beginning. You can’t stop the dunk. You just made me create a new lane, that’s all.”

This week, ABC suspended Kimmel’s show indefinitely after media company Nexstar pulled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its 200 stations across the U.S., following comments around right-wing commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10 in Utah.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during his show in reference to the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Following the comments, Nexstar swiftly decided to take action on the matter.

“Nexstar’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show,” stated the company per Deadline. “Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

The suspension has left many stunned as it arrived amid President Trump, the FCC Chair, and other right-wing figures calling for consequences for anyone who speaks out against Kirk. Wayans joins several notable figures who voiced concerns, including fellow comedian Wanda Sykes.

Sykes, who was scheduled to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” moments before it was cancelled, told fans on Instagram, “So, let’s see, he didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week but he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”