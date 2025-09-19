Steve Harvey reveals the rule that he has for daughter Lori’s exes

If you’re an ex to Lori Harvey, you’re an ex to Steve Harvey, too.

During a recent episode of “The Pivot” podcast, the 68-year-old comedian and “Family Feud” host opened up about his 28-year-old daughter’s dating life and the hard and fast boundary he protects.

While discussing the things he has to be careful about as her father, he admitted that one of them is how he interacts with her former flames.

“See, I gotta be real careful because Lori, boy, she be in my ass. I can’t make no mistakes… I saw one of her exes somewhere at a game somewhere, and I shook his hand. Boy, I can’t even touch his ass no more,” he said

He added, “I better not acknowledge him or look at him or nothing no more. So I’m off limits.”

“If you an ex, your a– is my ex, too,” he teased. “That’s the rule. The rule in our house is any boy that’s an ex, he’s now my ex, too. I must hate him like we was dating.”

While Harvey, a father of seven adult children, is not biologically Lori’s father, he adopted Lori and her siblings after marrying their mother, Marjorie, in 2007. In the years since, he shared how Lori has had to grow up and live her life in the public eye; her dating life has been no exception. She was most recently linked to actor Damson Idris, and before that, to Michael B. Jordan.

During the podcast, Harvey noted how having “an attractive daughter that’s in the light” tends to attract “a certain cat.”

“And cats that’s got more, know they got more to offer, so they can come quicker. So it’s been difficult, man, watching her. But she’s very smart,” he said. “And everything they say online, I know it’s never true. I hate it for her. But I think she’s figuring it out now.”