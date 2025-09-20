Mara Brock Akil on 25 years of ‘Girlfriends’: ‘We did something incredible’

It’s been 25 years since “Girlfriends” first hit the airwaves, and Mara Brock Akil, the visionary creator behind the groundbreaking sitcom, is making sure the celebration lasts all year long. The beloved series, which premiered on UPN on September 11, 2000, changed the television landscape by centering Black women’s friendships, careers, and love lives in a way that was both aspirational and deeply relatable.

This week, Akil reunited with Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Jill Marie Jones, and Reggie Hayes to toast the show’s milestone anniversary. The gathering felt like a heartfelt reminder of the magic they created together.

“It was the perfect celebration of love and laughter,” Akil shared on Instagram. “We remembered we did something incredible that has reached new generations and an even more expansive global audience. Wow—and we did that by simply showing up for 172 episodes doing our best because our names were on our art and that mattered to us.”

The reunion brought back not only cherished memories but also reignited the conversation fans have been fueling for nearly two decades: when will there be a “Girlfriends” movie?

“Thank you to all who celebrate with us and to those who have asked daily for 17 years now when the Girlfriends movie is getting made,” Akil wrote, teasing a hopeful future for the show’s storyline. “I believe in that energy and God’s timing and plan. Excited to see how the story ends myself!”

On the anniversary of the premiere on September 11, Ross, Brooks, White, and Jones each took to Instagram to reflect on the show that played a pivotal part in their career journeys. For Ross, who played Joan Clayton, the anniversary was a chance to reflect on the personal and cultural impact of the show. “It’s so crazy to see the impact that it has had, especially for a show that existed before social media!” she said. “Seeing how much it means to so many people is really something special.”

Golden Brooks, forever synonymous with the witty and vibrant Maya Wilkes, marveled at how quickly the time has flown. “Where in the heck did 25 years go so fast! … We literally have called our show the University of Girlfriends! So many amazing episodes to choose from! I feel like we need a Girlfriends yearbook!”

Jill Marie Jones, who played the bold yet lovable Toni Childs, took fans back to the show’s debut. “On September 11, 2000, this band of misfits hit the airwaves for the very first time. … Year after year (for the last 25), YOU GUYS (our loyal fans) have continued to show up for us. For me. And trust me, your love and support does not go unnoticed. We see you. We hear you. We appreciate you. We love you. And we are beyond GRATEFUL!”

Persia White, who embodied the free-spirited Lynn Searcy, echoed her castmates’ gratitude and hinted at future possibilities. “We would love to do a movie, but fingers crossed we get the right funding. Thank you to the incredible @marabrockakil for changing our lives forever.”

Despite it being 17 years since its final episode aired, the legacy of “Girlfriends” has only grown in its absence, inspiring a new generation of viewers through streaming platforms and solidifying its place in Black television history. As Akil noted, the chemistry and joy among the cast are still alive and thriving.

“We did a thing and [I’m] grateful to celebrate its abundance in our life! HAPPY 25th ANNIVERSARY,” the show’s creator concluded.

Whether or not a film is on the horizon, one thing is certain: the impact of “Girlfriends” will continue to ripple through culture.