‘Love Island’s’ Huda Mustafa confirms relationship with Netflix star Louis Russell

It looks like Huda Mustafa can finally talk about her relationship with Louis Russell. After an explosive summer on Peacock’s reality competition show, “Love Island,” and leaving fans guessing about her love life during the show’s reunion, Mustafa finally revealed she is in a relationship with fellow reality star Russell, who appeared on Netflix’s “Perfect Match” and “Too Hot to Handle.”

The couple confirmed their relationship status on Instagram, each sharing a carousel of photos, including the moment Russell asked the Love Island USA star to be his girlfriend.

The reveal comes after months of speculation, fueled by public spottings and Mustafa’s coy answers about her love life post-villa. During the “Love Island” reunion, Andy Cohen asked the reality star about her relationship, to which she responded, “I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa,” claiming that legal constraints with Netflix.

However, after the reunion aired, Mustafa took to her Instagram stories to share the real reason why she avoided Cohen’s question.

“I prefer to share details about my relationships on my own terms, not for a TV show it has nothing to do with,” she wrote, per Cosmopolitan. “Repeated pressure to open up, especially when it’s excessive, makes me uncomfortable. I’d appreciate if that could be respected. But you’ll edit out the amount of times you asked and tried making others answer for me.”

Fans who watched Mustafa’s rollercoaster journey on Love Island have been eager to see what’s next for her outside the villa, while others have been happy simply being Team Chelley and Team Olandria after it was revealed that Mustafa is no longer close with them. Now, with her relationship status confirmed, fans are hoping (and others will be watching) to see if Russell just might be her happily ever after.