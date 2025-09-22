Pastor Jamal Bryant co-signs the Disney, ESPN & Hulu boycotts in light of the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ cancellation

Pastor Jamal Bryant is all for the recent calls to boycott Disney, Hulu, and ESPN. On Sunday, Bryant, who spearheaded the successful Target boycotts that led to a drastic decline in the retailer’s stocks and foot traffic, co-signed the budding Disney boycott.

“Americans are waking up and realizing that our constitutional rights are being infringed upon, and so I want to welcome them,” Bryant said of the Disney boycott. “I want to welcome them to the block party, Amen, because we’ve been boycotting Target since February. So I hope that the larger community will boycott Target as well as I am asking you to boycott Disney, boycott ESPN, boycott Hulu, and boycott any company that doesn’t stand in alignment with your God given rights that have been shared with you.”

2025 is the year when consumers are fighting back against major corporations. In February, civil rights activists called for communities of color to boycott Target for rolling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in adherence to the Trump administration’s push to dismantle DEI in schools, businesses, etc.

Now, larger communities are calling for viewers to boycott the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, Hulu, and ESPN, after the network abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air for comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s passing. ABC’s decision to suspend the show indefinitely deepened the public concern about censorship—a pattern we’ve recently seen in light of Charlie Kirk’s passing.

“I’m overwhelmingly concerned about how it is that censorship is afoot in this nation around the freedom of speech; they first silenced Stephen Colbert and then Jimmy Kimmel, and they thought they were going to do it without any consequence,” Bryant said, noting how Disney has reportedly lost upwards of $3 billion in 48 hours.

“The impact of economic resistance is undeniable,” he captioned a separate post. “No need to riot, just close the cash register. @target @disney @teslamotors have found out this year that the protest doesn’t need picket signs, just pocketbooks!”

In addition to customer boycotts, Disney has also faced criticism from political leaders—like former President Barack Obama—the late-night talk show community, comedians, actors, and more, all rallying in support of Kimmel and, most importantly, free speech.

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” former President Obama, who has been quite vocal against actions taken by the Trump White House to suppress free speech, wrote in a thread on X. “This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it.”