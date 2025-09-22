‘Who cares?’: Stephen A. Smith reacts to Kamala Harris’ revelations in new book, ‘107 Days’

In her upcoming memoir, “107 Days,” former Vice President Kamala Harris tells her truth about her historic and short presidential campaign. While many are anxiously waiting to see what secrets will reveal themselves in the pages of the book, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is less enthusiastic. During a recent appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Smith doubled down on his sentiments about Harris and her decision to release this book.

“There’s nothing to elaborate about. Who cares what she has to say at this particular moment in time? I hope the book is successful,” he said, when asked to elaborate on a previous comment he made declaring that the book marks the end of her political career, per ABC. “When you had an opportunity as the Democratic nominee for the presidency of the United States of America to address so many different issues and instead what you did was go into protective mode, you wanted to show your loyalty or what have you, and then you lose the election, and what you want to do is point out all the reasons that you didn’t win and point the finger of blame, it seems, in everybody else’s direction instead of yourself, I don’t think that she’s going to have any support from the Democratic Party.”

He continued his comments from the voters’ perspective: “If you’re an American voter—which I am because I am no politician—I am an American voter; I am a conscientious observer. I’m hearing this stuff from you now, which was the opposite of what you were verbalizing to America in pursuit of their vote. Now that you’re trying to sell a book, we’re hearing a totally different tune.”

Smith’s comments follow the release of more excerpts and teasers about the content in “107 Days,” which has revealed the lack of support Harris says she felt from the Biden camp, the people she wanted as her Vice Presidential running mate, and more.

Before his appearance on ABC’s program, Smith sat down with CNN’s Laura Coates, where he originally proclaimed that “Kamala Harris’s political career is over.”

“I think you’ve seen the last of her with this book. Politically, I’m quite sure she’s a highly intelligent woman who is very accomplished. She’s a former state attorney general, she’s a former senator. She’s a former vice president of the United States, and obviously the Democratic nominee for the presidency of the United States in 2024, but this was the last straw, and I’m going to tell you why, because […] you could have said something,” he told the CNN host. “I don’t want to hear about 107 days, and that’s all you had. You know what 107 days gave you? It gave you the opportunity to take over the campaign and do it your way, instead of capitulating to what his people wanted you to do, and you doing whatever you thought was necessary under the realm of the guise of loyalty and in some people’s eyes, costing yourself the presidency.”

Harris describes “107 Days” as a “behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” And while Smith may not see the value in publishing the novel, Harris previously shared: “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection[…] I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

“107 Days” will be available September 23, 2025.