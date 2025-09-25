Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘DUMB AS A ROCK’ over claim about the 2024 election

President Donald Trump went on a rant on Truth Social on Wednesday, slamming his 2024 presidential opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, as “DUMB AS A ROCK.”

Trump took issue with Harris’ repeated claim, while she promotes her new memoir “107 Days,” that the contest between her and Trump was the closest in the 21st century.

“Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the “closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century.” Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!” wrote Trump.

He continued, “I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE, and, despite the fact that California’s Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!”

While it is true that Trump overwhelmingly won the Electoral College against Harris, taking all swing states, from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to Michigan and Georgia, Harris can tout the fact that she garnered the third most presidential votes in U.S. history, with more than 75 million people casting their ballot for her. Only Trump and former President Joe Biden have earned more votes than Kamala Harris, with 81.2 million and 77.3 million, respectively.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In his Truth Social post, President Trump noted that former President George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential race against Democratic nominee Al Gore by “537 Votes,” referring to the tight Electoral College contest that came down to just over 500 votes in the state of Florida. He added, “Many other Elections were very close.”

“Kamala’s ‘closest in the 21st Century’ soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump.

While the 2024 contest between Trump and Harris was not as close as the 2000 election, which separated Bush and Gore by just over 540,000 in the popular vote, the popular vote between Harris and Trump–over 2.2 million–was far closer than other modern presidential races.

For example, in 2020, former President Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million. In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote over Trump by more than 2.8 million. Former President Barack Obama won the popular vote by more than 10 million in 2008 and again by more than 5 million in 2012.

Trump has had a particular fixation on elections, repeatedly making false claims. After Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, Trump falsely said “millions” illegally voted for the Democratic nominee. He made similar claims after he lost the 2020 election, falsely saying that was due to mass voter fraud.

A federal investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to illegally overturn his election loss led to criminal charges by the Department of Justice for conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct an official proceeding.

After Trump returned to office, the federal case was eventually dropped.

Trump’s repeated lies about the 2020 election also infamously led to his supporters violently attacking the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The incident led to more than 1,500 rioters being criminally charged by the federal government. On the first day of his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump pardoned all Jan. 6 rioters, calling them “political prisoners.”