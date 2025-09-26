Serena Williams calls out New York hotel after finding cotton decor: ‘Doesn’t feel great’

Serena Williams had thoughts about the décor during a recent New York City hotel stay — specifically, the cotton plant placed among the lobby’s floral arrangements.

On Thursday, September 25, the 44-year-old tennis icon called the hotel out directly, posting a video of the display to her Instagram Stories.

“How do we feel about cotton as decoration?” she asked in her video, per People magazine. “Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

Williams then plucked a piece of cotton from the arrangement and rubbed it across her thumbnail before recoiling.

She added, “It feels like nail polish remover cotton. ”

The reaction is understandable when considering cotton’s history in the United States. For many Black Americans, the plant is not just another natural element; it symbolizes centuries of violence, forced labor, and generational trauma dating back to slavery, when enslaved people were made to pick cotton under brutal conditions. Using cotton casually in luxury décor, though a popular trend, can still strike a nerve.

Williams’ trip to New York City included an appearance at a SKIMS event celebrating her role in the brand’s NikeSKIMS partnership, Page Six reported. Featuring v-neck sports bras, mock neck raceback tops, sleek leggings, and more, the line marks SKIMS’ first-ever collaboration with Nike. The new campaign rolled out alongside a short film, “Bodies at Work,” starring Williams alongside fellow pro athletes Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, Madisen Skinner, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, and Nelly Korda.

Shot like a sleek, cinematic short, the video showcases the strength and artistry of athletes’ bodies in motion. Williams appears powering through battle ropes in slow motion, her focus and strength on full display, while Richardson is shown sprinting with explosive intensity, embodying speed and precision.

Intercut with other athletes jumping rope, stretching, and moving with purpose, the visuals emphasize sweat, muscle, and compression fabrics as Williams’ voice underscores the campaign’s message of empowerment, declaring lines like “Give my body your full attention” and describing the pieces in the new line as “butter on your skin.”

“Nike gave me the wings, SKIMS gave me the fit — together, they gave us a moment,” Williams captioned her Instagram post from the event.

The post included several snaps and videos taken throughout the night, including footage of her returning to her hotel as the controversial cotton décor could be seen in the background.