Kamala Harris slams ‘incompetent’ and ‘unhinged’ Trump during CBC speech

Former Vice President Kamala Harris did not mince her words in her searing speech against her 2024 presidential opponent, Donald Trump.

While accepting an honor at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference’s Phoenix Awards on Saturday night, Harris slammed the 47th president of the United States, who has used the power of the White House to bend the federal government to his will and dominate over various industries.

“We are witnessing a president who has lined his own pockets and those of the super-rich while he raises tariffs on the backs of working people, cuts SNAP and Medicaid, ignores science, ends the war on cancer, and deploys the United States military to the streets of America,” said Harris, who is currenly on tour promoting her new memoir “107 Days,” detailing her historically short 2024 campaign for president.

Harris, who warned Americans what Trump would do if elected for a second term, said that while she predicted the actions of the second Trump administration, she did not expect the “capitulation” of universities, law firms, media corporations, and other industry leaders to be “so quick to kneel before a tyrant.”

“This demands that the leaders in this room remind the people of their power, speak truth, and speak with courage, even when you don’t have all the answers,” Harris explained. Looking toward the 2026 congressional elections, she added, “A time such as this demands that we win the midterms and enforce checks and balances on this unchecked, incompetent, unhinged president.”

The former vice president signaled that there was hope in the fight against Trump’s MAGA regime, pointing to the recent return of comedian Jimmy Kimmel after the Trump administration pressured networks to cancel his late-night show over a joke he made about Trump and the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

“When a president with a fragile ego couldn’t take the joke and brought down the weight of the federal government to silence the voice of a citizen, folks spoke with their pocketbooks this week, and Jimmy Kimmel is now back on the air,” said Harris.

She also nodded to the longstanding Target boycott after the retail giant acquiesced to Trump’s pressure to end DEI initiatives. “When Dr. Jamal Bryant issued a call to speak with your pocketbooks, the power of the people was also demonstrated,” she said.

Harris explained that the seemingly all-powerful dominance of Trump and the MAGA agenda is decades in the making. Recalling her freshman year at Howard University in 1982, she said, “Ronald Reagan was president, and the extreme right-wing was hatching the long-term agenda that is being swiftly implemented today, enhanced today by propaganda and misinformation.”

She continued, “They played the long game, working for decades, to take over state houses, gerrymander districts, stack the Supreme Court, and create the radical blueprint currently being used by this administration.”

She added, “The road was paved over decades by a hot and pungent brute, Ronald Reagan celebrity, the belligerent discourse of Newt Gingrich, and the nativism of Pat Buchanan.”

Harris urged the room of Black leaders to prioritize the “immediate issues that people face, like the rising cost of groceries, housing and childcare.”

“You are the leaders who are up for the fight. You are leaders who have courage,” she said. “You are leaders who speak truth, leaders who know that at a time such as this, it demands one thing for sure, we must fight fire with fire.”