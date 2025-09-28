Washington state police call 12-year-old boy’s death in senior living community ‘suspicious’

Police in Tacoma, Washington, are calling the death of a young boy “suspicious” after they found his body in a senior living complex over one week ago. The boy, named Preston James Hemingway-Lux, was found around 3:00 P.M. local time on September 19, after police received a report of an unresponsive 12-year-old male in the location of the Vintage at Tacoma senior community.

Tacoma police did not confirm whether Preston was found inside the building, but residents claim he was, according to local broadcaster K5 News. Tacoma Fire Department personnel were also dispatched to the scene and declared Preston to be dead “a short time later.” Despite conflicting reports, police say he was not found outside and that he did not show obvious signs of external trauma. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office has not reported the cause of death.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement from the Tacoma Police Department said.

The organizer of the GoFundMe for Preston’s funeral expenses wrote in the fundraiser’s description, “Words cannot capture the depth of our grief, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

“Preston was the perfect son, brother, and friend. He was an exceptional student, an athlete who excelled in basketball —someone with a bright future ahead. But beyond the accomplishments and achievements, Preston was truly an incredible person,” Tiara Woodruff wrote on GoFundMe. “If you had the privilege of knowing him, you would understand just how wonderful he truly was.”

Woodruff also wrote on GoFundMe that they are “left questioning” Preston’s cause of death and “what might have led to this moment.”