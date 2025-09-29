A Maryland woman reveals how she survived a kidnapping attempt in Tunisia

Best friends, Meka and Queen, are grateful to be back home in Montgomery County, Maryland, after enduring a horrific experience abroad. What was supposed to be a fun adventure to visit Tunisia in Northern Africa quickly turned into a nightmare; Meka was reportedly kidnapped from the lobby of her hotel last Saturday.

In a video posted to TikTok, Meka—a self-proclaimed non-party person—recalls going back to her hotel after a night out at the club. After the taxi dropped her off at the Penthouse Tunisia in the greater Tunis area, where she was staying, she remembers going to the front desk to get a new key, going up to her room, and then going back downstairs to the front desk to ask for more toilet paper for her room. That was the last thing she remembered before waking up in the back of a car.

@meekmek08 I Got Kidnapped from my HOTEL! Which was @thepenthousesuites in Tunisia I CANT BELIEVE THIS I LITERALLY WAS FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE!!! Idk what they plan was for me but GOD had other plans. I’m freaked out!! ♬ original sound – Meka

“The next thing I remember, I’m in the back of a car, and I just start opening doors, I start panicking,” Meka told Fox 5 DC in an interview recounting the incident. She recounts the man driving the vehicle, trying to pull her back into the car as she yelled for help. Things quickly turned violent when the man began punching her and trying to cover her mouth.

“It’s a grown man. He’s punching me in my face, my forehead, and both of my eyes. I don’t know if he thought he was going to knock me out, but I kept fighting.” Meka continued. ” I just [kept] thinking ‘I got to get back home to my kids.’”

Meanwhile, Queen recalls desperately asking hotel staff if they had seen her friend. Staff reportedly told her that Meka had “made a friend” and left with them—a claim Queen didn’t believe.

“How can she make a friend? She doesn’t speak these languages.”

In her TikTok video, Meka recalls frantically running back to the hotel. However, when the two friends tried to get the staff’s assistance with contacting the authorities, Queen says the employees ignored them.

“I have videos, they’re like walking away. They’re like, ‘This didn’t happen here. We don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Queen told the news outlet.

The two were ultimately able to contact the U.S. Embassy and Tunisian police. The incident left Meka with two black eyes, scratches, and other injuries.

“I don’t know what happened to me. I just know I was fighting for my life,” she said. “I feel like they never expected me to come back. I was not supposed to come back to that hotel. Whatever plan they had for me, God had another plan.”