Dr. Marc Lamont Hill goes viral for breaking down history of Assata Shakur’s life and legacy

This week on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Dr. Marc Lamont Hill gave listeners a history lesson in honor of Assata Shakur’s passing last week. While paying his respects to the late political activist, Hill shared little-known facts about Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard.

“For those that don’t know, Assata Shakur was a former Black Panther, a former member of the Black Liberation Army, who was one of many people due to the COINTELPRO government counterintelligence program, was surveilled, and was railroaded,” Hill shared. “She was accused of a lot of things, murder, bank robbery, kidnapping, etc. She was acquitted three times.”

Hill also went on to discuss her infamous case in which she was charged and convicted of murdering New Jersey State trooper Werner Foerster in a shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike on May 2, 1973.

“She was also tried and convicted in absentia for the murder of a New Jersey State Trooper. The medical evidence proved that she did not do it. She actually was paralyzed in the arm that they said that she shot [with],” he explained. “She was arrested, she was convicted. She was placed in prison. She was the first woman to be placed in a men’s prison in US history.”

While at Middlesex prison and Clinton Correctional in New Jersey, Shakur was tortured, Hill explained. Hill, like many Black people, describes Shakur as his hero.

“Assata stands as a figure of power and possibility for so many of us,” he reflected before diving into one of the most enduring parts of her history. In 1979, Shakur escaped prison and has been sought by the US since. However, Hill explained that she did not do it alone.

“Now that she’s passed, I feel a little bit more comfortable talking about what happened, but it’s not my place to tell the whole story. But people broke in, freed her, including Sekou Odinga, who passed away earlier this year,” Hill shared. “They freed her out of the prison, and she escaped to Cuba, where she received diplomatic immunity and has stayed in Cuba for the last four decades. Shout out to the Cuban government for protecting her and keeping her safe, even though New Jersey attempted to bring her back many, many times. They’ve had her on the FBI terrorist list for decades now. She’s the first woman to be on there, but she stayed free.”

He continued: “She’s been a giant in hip hop. If some of y’all listen to “Rebel Without a Cause” when you hear Chuck D say that he supports Chesimard, he’s talking about Joanne Chesimard, who is Assata Shakur. When you hear “A Song for Assata” on “Like Water for Chocolate” [by Common], they’re talking about Assata Shakur. When Black August Hip Hop went to Cuba that first time they made the trip, they visited Assata. Tupac also referred to her as Auntie Assata.”

On September 25, 2025, Assata Shakur reportedly died due to health ailments and her advanced age, according to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her daughter, Kakuya Shakur, later confirmed the news on Facebook.

“Assata was a legend and a mentor and a resource to so many of us. Although she remained hidden in Cuba, especially in the later years, she just stands tall and strong, and I’m grateful that she was able to live free and die free,” Hill concluded. “So we say always hands off Assata, always free all political prisoners, always love to Assata. So we say rest in peace as she returns to the ancestors.”