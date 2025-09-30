After a White House meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to avert a government shutdown ended with no results, President Donald Trump posted a racist AI video insulting the Democratic congressional leaders.

Trump met with Jeffries and Schumer on Monday inside the Oval Office to hear their demands to restore health care funding that Republicans axed. Following the meeting, Trump called Democrats “deranged” and accused them of wanting to “destroy healthcare in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens.”

The president took his criticisms a step further by posting an AI video of Jeffries and Schumer speaking to reporters after their high-stakes meeting. The video depicts Jeffries wearing a sombrero and a mustache, symbols of Mexican culture.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bulls–t. Not even Black people want to vote for us anymore,” says a fake, AI-generated voice of Schumer as mariachi music plays in the background. “Even Latinos hate us. So we need new voters, and if we give all these illegal aliens free health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.”

The AI voice continued, “They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realize we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of s–t, you know, at least for a while, until they learn English and they realize they hate us too.”

Both Jeffries and Schumer slammed the video posted by President Trump.

“Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down,” Congressman Jeffries wrote on X.

Senator Schumer wrote on X, “If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums.”

At the heart of Democrats’ clash with the White House and Republicans is their demand to extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which were established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats say extending the subsidies is critical for millions of Americans who will not be able to afford the soon-to-be skyrocketing health care premiums.

Democrats are also fighting to restore hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid that were cut in Trump’s Republican-backed “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Restoring the health care spending has, so far, been a non-starter for Trump and Republicans, who say the funding is being used to provide health care for undocumented immigrants. However, federal law already prohibits non-citizens from the public marketplace.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the health care cuts will leave millions of Americans who rely on ACA subsidies and Medicaid either without coverage or with high costs. Black Americans, who disproportionately rely on public health care funding, will be especially impacted if a deal is not reached by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.