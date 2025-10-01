‘This is their shutdown’: Kamala Harris and Jasmine Crockett react to government shutdown

The government has officially shut down, meaning that it has essentially run out of money. After both Republican and Democratic-backed bills that could have potentially funded the government to avoid a shutdown failed in the Senate, the country shut down at midnight. Now, many experts, like Claudia Grisales, NPR’s congressional correspondent, are calling this shutdown a “culmination of bitter, extreme partisan divide” in the nation’s capital.

Leading up to the shutdown, government websites like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have displayed bold partisan messages at the top of their site, which read:

“The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people.”

And following the official shutdown, the statement was updated to, “The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government. HUD will use available resources to help Americans in need.”

However, democratic leaders like Rep. Jasmine Crockett and former vice president Kamala Harris warn Americans about the divisive language that has and continues to emerge in light of the shutdown.

“The gaslighting is wild. THEY control the White House, the House, and the Senate–– yet always find a way to blame Democrats for their mess,” Crockett wrote in response to HUD’s initial message. “The so-called ‘$1.5 trillion wish list’ is about protecting health care, food assistance, and housing. The fact that this partisan propaganda is plastered on the main page of HUD is outrageous. They’re too busy painting fingers to do their jobs.”

The gaslighting is wild. THEY control the White House, the House, and the Senate—yet always find a way to blame Democrats for their mess.



The so-called “$1.5 trillion wish list” is about protecting health care, food assistance, and housing.



The fact that this partisan… pic.twitter.com/84KqrrC9rD — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) September 30, 2025

The congresswoman is referring to the Democrats’ spending bill, which was designed to reverse cuts to Medicaid and extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. When that bill failed to pass on the Senate floor, Republicans presented a short-term funding agreement, known as a “stopgap” funding bill—a proposal Democrats rejected unless it included a provision to grow the Affordable Care Act subsidies. Neither party was able to reach an agreement.

Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care. This article tells some of their stories, and is a good reminder of what’s at stake. https://t.co/yaBBH470SF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 28, 2025

“President Trump and Congressional Republicans just shut down the government because they refused to stop your health care costs from rising,” Harris wrote on Threads. “Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown.”

Crockett echoed Harris’ words in a separate statement, “The government is officially shut down. Make no mistake: Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. This is THEIR shutdown. They had every tool to govern and chose chaos instead. The American people are the ones paying the price.”