Eric Jerome Dickey’s bestseller ‘Friends and Lovers’ being adapted into two-part Lifetime movie event

The steamy, groundbreaking love story at the heart of Eric Jerome Dickey’s 1990s bestselling novel “Friends and Lovers” is coming to our television screens soon.

This fall, “Friends and Lovers” will be among the latest romances by Black authors to be adapted as part of Lifetime’s “Love of a Lifetime” November lineup, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The network is presenting it in two parts, starring Naturi Naughton as Debra, Simone Missick as Shelby, Kendrick Sampson as Leonard, and RonReaco Lee as Tyrese, the two couples whose friendships, ambitions, and desires intertwine in dramatic ways.

“Friends and Lovers” will join other high-profile titles in the “Love of a Lifetime” lineup, including Terry McMillan’s “His, Hers & Ours,” “Preach, Pray, Love,” and Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”

When “Friends and Lovers” first hit shelves in 1997, it quickly became one of the late author’s most popular works. In it, two Black couples based in Los Angeles navigate love, friendships, passion, betrayal, grief, and more. The story was lauded at the time for its refreshing and candid portrayal of Black life and love. Dickey, who died in 2021 at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer, became synonymous with Black commercial romance during an era when his peers included the likes of McMillan, Zane, Omar Tyree, and others.

Other titles he wrote include “Sister, Sister,” “Milk in My Coffee,” “Sleeping with Strangers,” and more.

Lifetime’s adaptation of his work promises to honor its spirit. According to the network’s synopsis, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, it follows best friends Debra, a Type A doctor, and Shelby, a free-spirited rule breaker, as their lives intersect with Leonard, a rising but struggling comedian, and Tyrese, his loyal best friend.

The synopsis added that the story “is a contemporary romantic drama exploring how friendship, passion, and forgiveness collide.”

“Friends and Lovers” will premiere on Lifetime on November 15 (Part One) and November 16 (Part Two) at 8/7c.