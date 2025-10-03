‘This isn’t who I am’: Nicki Minaj apologizes to Cardi B’s daughter Kulture after escalated online drama

The rap beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has reached new depths. After days of insults flying back and forth online, Minaj crossed a line when she brought Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, into the mix. Now she’s walking it back.

Minaj has apologized to Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, following disparaging remarks she made online. The apology comes after Minaj called the 6-year-old a “roach” and “monkey,” drawing backlash for dragging an innocent child into one of hip-hop’s longest-running rivalries.

In a late-night X post, Minaj addressed Kulture directly: “Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand… you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.”

“One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize,” she added. “As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity. You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.”

But even as Minaj apologized, she still pointed the finger at others in Cardi’s circle, concluding her message with: “One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am.”

As previously reported by theGrio, tensions boiled over between Minaj and Cardi B when the “Pink Friday” star threw shots at Cardi B’s eldest daughter. While Cardi B quickly came to her children’s defense, saying, “Let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids,” she also honored her ideology of “when they go low, I go to hell” by dragging Minaj’s son into the feud.

“Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down,” she wrote. “I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry”

The two continued their all-to familiar dance on the social media platform, throwing shots at each other’s music, personal lives, appearances, etc. However, days later Minaj left some social media users confused when she tweeted:

“Dear BLACK WOMEN, I can GUARANTEE YOU that h*e will never EVER get on my net & discuss another BLACK BABY AGAIN. I can GUARANTEE YOU that hoe will never EVER call black women roaches & monkeys AGAIN!!!!!!!!”

The decades-long feud between Nicki and Cardi has never been just about music. It’s about dominance, legacy, and fan loyalty. Since their infamous scuffle at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018, the two women have traded subliminals, online jabs, and public shade, fueling one of the most polarizing beefs in hip-hop. However, the latest episode in their saga may have been their ugliest fight yet, reawakening concerns about how far is too far.

Still, in a culture where rap beefs often spill over into the personal, the line between spectacle and harm has always been blurry. Whether this apology signals a softening of Minaj’s stance or just another twist in a feud defined by volatility remains unknown.