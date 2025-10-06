Ca. teacher accused of sharing offensive “My First Ankle Monitor” image of Black student in educator group chat

A teacher in Long Beach, California, is under fire after being accused of sending a photo depicting a Black child with an ankle monitor to a group chat.

John Solomon, a teacher at MacArthur Elementary School in Lakewood, Calif., has been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing inquiry, after he was accused of sending a photo to a group chat of fellow educators in May depicting a Black child wearing a toy ankle monitor, Long Beach Post News reported.

The image, according to the Long Beach Post, was an AI-generated mock-up of a fake toy package featuring a Black child with an ankle monitoring bracelet, accompanied by the caption “My First Ankle Monitor.”

It’s alleged the message sent alongside the image read, “We need this for our runners,” in reference to special education students who sometimes wander from class or school grounds, according to KTLA.

Solomon, who taught fourth and fifth grade and also serves as secretary of the Teachers Association of Long Beach union, has maintained that his phone was hacked and that he did not send the message. However, a three-person commission tasked with investigating the incident said it found no credible reason to believe the text did not originate from him.

Those who find the image offensive say it is because it reinforces racial stereotypes that criminalize Black children and make light of the over-policing of Black youth. At the same time, the “runners” comment has been denounced as ableist and mocking special education students. While many are calling for his termination, others hope the situation will blow over.

The Long Beach Unified School District said on Thursday that it does not “condone conduct that is disrespectful, discriminatory, or harmful,” per The Los Angeles Times.

Solomon, meanwhile, has said he is considering legal action against those making what he calls “false claims” about him. He told People magazine he was preparing to make an in-depth statement, adding, “At this time, I am going to consult with my family, friends, and advisor in regard to inquiries from news media companies.”