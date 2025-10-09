Angel Reese makes history as 1st pro athlete to get her Wings at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese is getting her wings…her Victoria’s Secret wings, that is.

This week, the lingerie brand announced that Reese will join their 2025 runway show, making her the first athlete to walk the show as a model.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of such an immensely powerful moment that celebrates women, and how multifaceted we are,” Reese told People magazine. “I know the energy and excitement will be unmatched – I’m ready for it!”

Unable to contain her excitement, the WNBA star recalls not being able to stop smiling when she got the news.

“It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment,” she continued. “Just last year I was in the audience, manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

October 15 will not only be an unforgettable night for Reese but also a historic night for the brand. For the first time in its history, Victoria’s Secret is inviting a professional athlete to model its pieces on the runway. The two announced the news with a sexy set of photos on Instagram.

“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria’s Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings 🪽 I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny,” Reese added in a separate post.

This news comes days after Reese announced her collaboration with Juicy Coutour.

Who doesn’t love Viva La Juicy??? 😍💗 https://t.co/XTwZkzpW6h — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 6, 2025

While Reese is no stranger to modeling in front of the camera, when it comes to getting runway ready, she says she’s pulling from her WNBA experience.

“It’s is not that different from training and practicing for a game. It’s all about confidence!” she explains. “I’ve been training for both basketball and the fashion show these last couple of weeks, and I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”

Ultimately, she hopes her appearance on the runway inspires other women and girls: “I hope I can remind them that we can dominate in our field but also chase our goals outside of it — and for me, that’s getting to walk down fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway,” she concluded.

Watch Reese’s confident strut down the Victoria Secret Fashion Show on October 15 on Prime Video.