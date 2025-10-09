Tabitha Brown addresses ‘so much’ negativity circulating online—with a prayer

Tabitha Brown is taking all of the negativity geared towards Black brands up with God.

On Wednesday, October 8, the 46-year-old vegan entrepreneur and social media personality took to her social media to pray for those who have been spreading false narratives, lies, gossip, or otherwise engaging in negativity, whether they be media outlets, content creators, or fans online.

“I pray that God releases that negativity from your spirit,” she began in the video.

“I pray that joy finds you. I pray that your life becomes so abundantly blessed that all you want to do is normalize positivity,” she continued. “I pray that goodness and mercy follows you. I pray that happiness and love pours out into your life. I pray financial blessings over your life. I pray so much good comes to you that you realize I didn’t need to do that. Your life should be good enough, that you don’t have to try to attack or tear down others to make a buck.”

Addressing those who have capitalized on the false headlines, she said she was praying for things to get better in their life.

“I pray it gets better for you that your life is enough that you can make genuine content that is authentic to you and that it’s real,” she added.

She ended the video with her signature advice, “Have the most amazing day. But even if you can’t have a good one, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.”

In the caption, she wrote, “So much negative content from our people about our people….For those being affected keep your head up and keep doing what God has called you to do! You’re doing a great job! I see you. For those that thrive on negativity, I pray that goodness comes your way soon.”

While it’s unclear what specifically the founder of Donna’s Recipe hair care may have been responding to, there has been discourse reaching a fever pitch around Black events and brands. Some of it deserved, some of it not so. At the same time, she has also made headlines recently for revealing that her haircare line’s sales may have taken a hit amid the Target boycotts.

While speaking during the inaugural Clover x Shark Tank Summit in Las Vegas she discussed the power of the pivot. She recalled how, when the Target boycott began in January, she had an upcoming launch for her perfume line scheduled for the following month. Pivoting to HSN for the new product, considering the “major hit” she was due to take given the Target boycott, became her saving grace.