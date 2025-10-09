‘Why you playing yourself?’: Hakeem Jeffries clashes with Republican in explosive hallway confrontation over government shutdown

Things got testy at the U.S. Capitol after Republican Rep. Mike Lawler approached Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, resulting in an explosive hallway confrontation.

The exchange between Lawler and Jeffries, both congressmen from New York, highlighted the continued political divide—and the high emotions attached to it—as the government shutdown lingers with no deal in sight between Republicans and Democrats.

As Leader Jeffries walked out of an office on Capitol Hill, Lawler, who is facing a tough re-election in next year’s election in a district won by Kamala Harris in 2024, approached the top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“I’m here on behalf of my constituents because you shut the government down, and my constituents are suffering as a result of your ridiculous ploy because you’re so afraid of Zohran Mamdani–by the way, when are you endorsing him?” said Lawler, referring to the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor.

Pushing back against the argument that he and Democrats caused the shutdown, Jeffries asked, “The Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the presidency, correct?”

Lawler argued that the Senate still needs 60 votes (Republicans have 53 Senators) to pass a budget bill, to which Jeffries reminded him that Republicans were able to pass President Donald Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act” without 60 votes. Republicans used a procedure called reconciliation to bypass the Democrats and pass the bill into law.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joined by fellow House Democrats, speaks at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Are you trying to elevate yourself because you’re afraid you’re about to lose re-election?” asked Jeffries, sarcastically.

At the heart of the government shutdown is Republicans’ refusal to strike a deal with Democrats, who are demanding an extension of tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and the restoration of more than $1 trillion in Medicaid and Medicare spending cuts that were passed in Trump’s OBBB. The massive tax and spending bill includes $3.8 trillion in tax cuts that economists and budget experts say will mostly benefit wealthy Americans.

Republicans have accused Democrats of shutting down the government because they want to provide taxpayer dollars to provide health care for undocumented immigrants. But Democrats say if the health care funding is not restored, roughly 16 million American citizens who rely on government subsidies will lose their insurance or see their premium costs skyrocket at a time when the U.S. is still experiencing inflation costs.

While the encounter between Jeffries and Lawler was short-lived, it was enough to go viral.

“As we would say back in Brooklyn, why you playing yourself?” said Jeffries. “I’ve indulged you, I’ve given you your 15 minutes.”

The Democratic leader added, “You’re a complete and total embarrassment.”

See more of the exchnage below.