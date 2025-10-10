‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie arrested, face fraud charges

Dr. Wendy Osefo, the former Johns Hopkins professor and political commentator who brought her four degrees and sharp reads to “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” is now making headlines for a very different reason. She and her husband, Eddie Osefo, have been booked on criminal fraud charges in Maryland.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Wendy is facing a staggering 16 charges, seven of which are felonies, tied to what prosecutors are calling false and misleading information fraud in excess of $300. She’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer. The couple was reportedly booked on Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland.

This all began in April 2023, when the Osefos told police their home had been burglarized while they were away on a trip to Jamaica. They claimed their bedroom was ransacked and that several designer bags and jewelry were stolen. But prosecutors say the receipts and the social media posts tell a different story.

Court documents reveal Wendy was later spotted rocking a diamond ring she reported stolen. Investigators also say many of the items the couple claimed were missing had been purchased and then returned for refunds before the alleged burglary. The Osefos had filed a $450,000 personal property loss claim with an insurance company.

Wendy joined the cast of “RHOP” in Season 5, quickly making her mark with her no-nonsense commentary and proudly flaunting her academic achievements. Outside of Bravo, she previously worked as a professor of education at Johns Hopkins University and is a visiting professor at Wesleyan University.

This news comes days after the reality show premiered its 10th season, and a month after Osefo’s castmate Karen Huger was released from prison after being convicted for driving under the influence.

