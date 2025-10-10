What is going on with Kalybriah ‘KB’ Haskin and Edmond Harvey on ‘Love is Blind’?

Since Netflix’s hit reality TV series “Love Is Blind” has returned for another season—this time in Denver—there is one couple that has become the most talked about.

What began as one of the season’s most promising matches—and only Black representation this season—has spiraled into an emotionally charged storyline sparking rampant discussion about boundaries, respect, emotional manipulation, and more.

Now in its ninth season, “Love Is Blind” follows a new group of singles who agree to date and fall in love without ever seeing one another. From inside the show’s signature “pods,” couples build emotional connections separated by a wall, meeting in person only after a proposal. Those who get engaged then head to a romantic getaway before returning home to see if their relationship can withstand the pressures of real life and eventually make it down the aisle during the season’s finale, if they last.

Among the cast this season are 29-year-olds Kalybriah “KB” Haskin, a social worker, and Edmond Harvey, a realtor, who connected early in the pods. The pair bonded over shared values, faith, and emotional vulnerability. When KB revealed she wanted to wait until marriage before being intimate, Harvey agreed and proposed, making them one of the season’s most anticipated couples heading into the infamous post-engagement trip to Mexico.

That’s where things started to unravel for the pair. During a pool party with the other couples, Harvey learned that most had already been intimate, and frustration set in. He confronted KB about her decision to wait, bringing up her past one-night stands in a way that left her hurt and blindsided. He also blamed being “too nice” as among the reasons why he was being (seemingly) sidelined.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, KB broke down the fight, admitting she didn’t fully understand his reaction.

“I thought it would’ve been blindsiding to not have told him that before [the proposal] because that’s what people do when they’re engaged,” she told the outlet. “So I’m just like, ‘I want to let you know before you propose.’ He understood. He said he agreed. Well, I thought he understood.”

Of his emotional reaction, including complaining that he was “too nice,” she added, “It’s almost like you saying you deserve my body, and that’s not the case.”

“It gave me the ick,” she continued. “But I hate the fact sometimes that I’m so understanding because I just tried to resonate with him. I’m just like, ‘Okay.’ I try not to argue. I’m like, ‘Let’s get to the bottom line here.’”

Following the argument, KB chose to sleep outside on the balcony to give herself space.

“I needed some fresh air because that was a lot to take in. I was offended,” she explained.

Online, viewers have overwhelmingly sided with KB. On Reddit, X, Threads, and TikTok, fans described Harvey’s behavior as “emotionally manipulative” and “a huge red flag,” with many calling out how his outburst seemed to punish her for setting a boundary.

But beyond that, the conversation has widened into a critique of how “Love Is Blind” edits and frames its Black female cast members. Some fans believe the production team selectively emphasized Harvey’s vulnerability to make the argument appear more balanced, while muting the emotional toll on KB.

Others argue that KB’s calm demeanor reflects a familiar dynamic for Black women on reality TV, one in which they are expected to carry the emotional weight, de-escalate conflict, and remain “graceful” even when being disrespected.

Back in Denver, the tension lingered as KB met Harvey’s mother, who seemed to like her in person, only to later share with Harvey that she wasn’t a fan of her Instagram content. By the end of the second batch of episodes, the pair remain engaged but visibly strained, leaving fans to wonder whether they’ll make it to the altar.

The next set of “Love Is Blind” episodes drops on Wednesday, October 16, on Netflix.