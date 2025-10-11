‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCray arrested at U.S.-Mexico border over charges related to missed child support

Darius McCray is once again behind bars, this time for failure to pay child support.

The Family Matters actor was arrested near the U.S.-Mexico border by U.S. Border Patrol agents on October 5 and has been held in a San Diego jail cell without bail due to an outstanding warrant. According to court records, the case is a “fugitive arrest” and applies to individuals in California wanted on charges from another state.

A rep for McCray, 49, told TMZ that the actor’s arrest stems from a missed court appearance in Michigan related to his failure to pay child support. His first court appearance has been set for October 15.

In 2019, McCray’s divorce from former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner was finalized, and the former child star was ordered to pay $1,366 a month in child support. Brawner was granted full and legal custody of their daughter, Zoey and had previously accused McCray of “partially dislocating” the then three-year-old’s arm.

Best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on the hit ABC sitcom from 1989 to 1998, McCray has been arrested twice for failure to pay child support, first in 2015 and then in 2023.