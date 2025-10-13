‘I had to do a lot of begging’: Allen Iverson reflects on rekindling relationship with ex-wife after divorce

Allen Iverson and his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, are the latest couple to join the spin the block club.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, the retired NBA star confirmed that he and Turner are back together while reflecting on what he describes as his “lowest point.”

“When Tawanna divorced me, that’s when I knew I hit my lowest point and it was time for some deep, self re-evaluation,” Iverson explained. “You know what I mean? [She is] my number one. Obviously we’ve been together over, well, 35 years. If you hang in there that long, it takes a lot to want to go.”

Iverson and Turner got married in August 2001, but things took a turn, in Iverson’s mind, when she filed for divorce in 2013.

“I had tried everything and nothing was working,” he said reflecting on the end of their relationship. “And when I’m sitting there in that courtroom, I used to watch Sixers vs. Sixers in a scrimmage, or Georgetown vs. Georgetown. Them tears started to hit the [divorce] papers when I looked down and saw ‘Iverson vs. Iverson.’ It’s like, ‘Aw, man. This is the lowest it gets right here.'”

He added, “I had to change a lot of things. And what’s so crazy about me not drinking anymore, she told me that this was the first time that she had ever prayed on me, when I told her I was stopping. Because I had before, but that was the first time she said she prayed on it and so I was authentic with it.”

While reflecting on his lowest point, Iverson admitted that his highest point was winning his wife back, which he says involved “a lot of Keith Sweat.”

“I had to do a lot of begging,” he said. “I had to beg a lot…had to convince her that basically this wasn’t the same old me. I expressed to her what she means to me in my life and how pivotal that she is in my growth and my maturation and where I want to go in life. I don’t feel like I’m the same Allen Iverson without her, you know what I mean? She is my life.”

It’s a similar sentiment that he echoed even three years after their divorce, during his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame speech.

“I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me,” he told his ex-wife, in the speech also addressing their five children Tiaura, 30; Allen II, 27; Isaiah, 22; Messiah, 20; and Dream, 17. “When I had hard losses, didn’t play well, you know, the media treating me like they did throughout my career, I always came home and forgot about all of that once I saw y’all. So, thanks for being my crutch and I love y’all so much.”