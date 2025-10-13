Jodie Turner-Smith may want another baby but doesn’t ‘necessarily need the man to go along with it!’

Jodie Turner-Smith is single, unbothered, and focused on her peace, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with love or growing her family.

“I’m single, but I love love,” Turner-Smith told People magazine when asked about her love life. “So let’s see what happens!”

The 39-year-old British actress, known for her striking performances in “Queen & Slim” and the upcoming “Tron: Ares,” is juggling motherhood, work, and self-discovery, especially following her divorce.

“I love mothering and I love working, and I don’t feel I should have to choose between them,” says Turner-Smith, who shares her 5-year-old daughter, Juno, with ex-husband Joshua Jackson. “I want to teach my daughter that she shouldn’t have to either because we live in a society that makes women feel that you can only be this or that… I really believe in creating a reality of both/and.”

That “both/and” mindset is her entire lifestyle. Between shooting season 2 of “The Agency” in London, raising her daughter in L.A., and planning a trip to Jamaica, where her parents are from, Turner-Smith’s priorities are very clear.

“My priority is my daughter,” she explained, so much so that she previously told E! News that she always brings her daughter with her to work: “The world is absolutely her oyster. But it’s important for a young girl to see her mother, a woman, living her dreams and loving that and loving her job. I think it’s important for little girls to see women being fulfilled. And that’s all I choose to model for my daughter: fulfillment.”

Part of Turner-Smith’s fulfillment comes from motherhood, a role she’s ready to expand on whenever the time is right.

“My heart is open because I definitely need to have another baby,” the actress shared. “I want another baby — but I don’t necessarily need the man to go along with it!”

As previously reported by theGrio, Turner-Smith went through a public divorce from Jackson, whom she married in 2019. Since their divorce was finalized last May, the actress has been intentional about her time and her romantic standards.

“Anybody who wants to deal with me or date me or love me or whatever needs to understand that [Juno is] my priority… If I’ve made time to go out on a date with you, you need to figure it out. Send a car. Where are you taking me? A real date! Not a meetup.”

Ultimately, Turner-Smith is not the first, nor will she be the last, woman to express interest in expanding her family, with minimal interest in a man’s involvement.