20-year-old missing Black midshipman found dead near U.S. Naval Academy

The body of a missing 20-year-old midshipman from New Jersey was found near the U.S. Naval Academy.

On Sunday (Oct. 12), the school confirmed the death of Kyle Philbert James, a member of the 36th Company and a history major who participated in the academy’s gospel choir.

James’ remains were found near the school, according to his family. A cause of death has yet to be revealed and James’ death is under investigation.

“It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates, and company mates during this extremely difficult time,” the school said in a written statement.

James’ mother, Maria, told WFSB TV in Connecticut that she exchanged texts with her son at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Academy then called her at 5 p.m., reporting he had not attended any of his classes for the day and was reported missing. The family is searching for answers from the school about James’ death, to no avail.

The 20-year-old’s death is the second death near the Academy in the past month. In September, a midshipman and a Navy police officer were injured in a shooting on campus following a false report of an active shooter at the Naval Academy.