Letitia James delivers fiery speech against Trump at rally for Mamdani: ‘You come for me, you gotta come to all of us!’

New York Attorney General Letitia James is undeterred after being indicted by the Trump administration in a fiery speech at a campaign rally for New York City mayoral Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani.

“We see powerful voices trying to silence truth and punish dissent, and yes, weaponize justice for political gain,” said James on Monday night, without naming President Donald Trump by name. “We are witnessing the fraying of our democracy, the erosion of our system of government. This, my friends, is a defining moment in our history.”

James has been charged with mortgage fraud by the Trump Justice Department and maintains her innocence.

Last night, James lifted up Mamdani’s platform to tax billionaires and create more affordability for working-class New Yorkers, including affordable housing and child care and tied the plight of New York workers to her office’s clashes with Trump, which the Mamdani campaign describes as “twin crises of affordability and authoritarianism.”

“I know what it feels like to be attacked for just doing your job,” said New York State’s top prosecutor, adding, “but I also know what it feels like to overcome adversity, and so I stand on solid rock, and I will not bow, I will not break, I will not bend. I will not capitulate. I will not give in. I will not give up!”

A defiant James yelled, “You come for me, you gotta come to all of us!”

James praised Mamdani, who she called her “very good friend” and “little brother,” as “one of the boldest voices in the history of New York politics.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), raise their hands with New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during a campaign rally at United Palace on October 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Mamdani, who is leading former New York governor and Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo by double digits, has become a political rock star and has gained national attention for his bread-and-butter campaign message that appeals to working and middle-class voters. His race for New York City mayor is seen as a litmus test for whether Democrats can appeal to more voters with a winning, progressive message to tax the rich and invest more in social programs.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, calling him “radical” and a “communist.”

James, a longtime political foe of Trump, successfully prosecuted him for business fraud in 2024. While campaigning for a second term, Trump–who was charged with 34 felony counts by other prosecutors and is a convicted felon–repeatedly vowed to, if re-elected, seek retribution against James and other Democrats, whom he accused of unjustly going after him.

While delivering her rally speech, James, the first African-American to be elected New York attorney general, recalled her ancestry and the fortitude of formerly enslaved Black Americans.

“I’ve learned to stand on the shoulders of my ancestors…who came before me and weathered the storm, and despite being seared with scars, they survived, and if they can survive, so will we!” said the Democratic attorney.

Referencing the indictment from Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, James added, “Over the last few days, I’ve summoned their strength and their courage.”

The New Yorker vowed to “keep fighting for justice,” telling the crowd, “I will keep fighting for New Yorkers. I will keep fighting the aggressive policies of Washington, DC, and I will not stop!”