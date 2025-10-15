‘My biggest hype man’: D’Angelo’s daughter Imani breaks silence on her father’s death

As news spread of D’Angelo’s untimely passing on Tuesday (Oct. 14), his daughter, Imani Archer, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 15) to share her thoughts on her late father.

A singer-songwriter in her own right, Archer shared photos of her and D’Angelo over the years, from when she was a child up to present day. A scroll of her Instagram page reveals her very first post was a Father’s Day tribute to the “Brown Sugar” singer.

“Dear daddy,” Archer’s caption began. “There are no words to describe this there are no words to describe this immeasurable loss I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. you were my biggest hype man, my protector, my biggest musical inspiration. The kindest and most selfless man and the best father anyone could’ve ever had.”

She continued, “No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you. For you to show me new music, play piano with me to our favorite songs, or to go back and forward about our favorite go to meals. You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter.”

The R&B legend passed after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

Almost immediately peers and collaborators took to social media to offer public condolences to the soul singer known for his unmistakable voice and timeless hits such as “Brown Sugar, “Lady,” and “(Untitled) How Does It Feel.”

Beyoncé shared a touching note on her website on Wednesday writing, “You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever,” the “Halo” singer continued. “We will never forget you.”

In addition to Imani, D’Angelo had two sons — Morocco and Michael Archer Jr. (who also goes by Swayvo Twain). D’Angelo shared Archer Jr. with singer Angie Stone, who died in a car accident earlier this year.

“I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life,” Imani continued in her post. “Dad…I miss you more than life and this is breaking my heart into a million pieces. I wish I could hold your hand just one more time. I will forever honor you and carry on your legacy Dad. Everything I do will always be for you. I’m gonna miss you and hearing your voice every single day. I’ll always be your BabyGirl.”