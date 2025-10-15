NBC News shuts down Black, Latino, Asian American and LGBTQ+ diversity teams

This is the second round of layoffs at NBC this year, following 40 employee layoffs in January.

Brandon Caldwell
Oct 15, 2025
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 18: Stage preparation continues for tomorrow's Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 36,000 Nevada Democrats turned out during the first three days of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus, which concluded today. Nevada is the first caucus state to offer early voting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Credit: Photo Ethan Miller / Getty Images

NBC News announced layoffs of 150 staffers on Wednesday (Oct. 15), eliminating dedicated teams for NBC BLK, NBC Asian America, NBC Latino and NBC OUT, a vertical dedicated to covering LGBTQ+ issues in the country.

According to The Wrap, stories will still be published to those specific groups and NBC News “may ultimately retain up to five staffers who will contribute coverage in the newsroom.”

The cuts, which comprise seven percent of NBC News operations and represent two percent of the NBCU News Group workforce, come as MSNBC splits from NBC and other broader challenges across the industry. 

This is the second round of layoffs to hit NBC this year, after 40 employees were laid off in January. The company will be supporting its impacted employees by providing them with support with an outlined severance package and outplacement services, along with 60 days’ notice and subsidized benefits. 

