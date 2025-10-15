NBC News shuts down Black, Latino, Asian American and LGBTQ+ diversity teams

NBC News announced layoffs of 150 staffers on Wednesday (Oct. 15), eliminating dedicated teams for NBC BLK, NBC Asian America, NBC Latino and NBC OUT, a vertical dedicated to covering LGBTQ+ issues in the country.

According to The Wrap, stories will still be published to those specific groups and NBC News “may ultimately retain up to five staffers who will contribute coverage in the newsroom.”

The cuts, which comprise seven percent of NBC News operations and represent two percent of the NBCU News Group workforce, come as MSNBC splits from NBC and other broader challenges across the industry.

This is the second round of layoffs to hit NBC this year, after 40 employees were laid off in January. The company will be supporting its impacted employees by providing them with support with an outlined severance package and outplacement services, along with 60 days’ notice and subsidized benefits.