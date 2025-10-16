Cardi B is taking on the maternal health crisis in new campaign: ‘Motherhood is a real a— job’

Cardi B is using her platform to raise awareness about an urgent cause: the maternal health crisis.

On Wednesday, October 15, the 32-year-old expectant mother of four and Grammy-winning rapper debuted a new campaign with Bobbie, the mom-founded organic baby formula brand, in a playful video rollout that introduced her alter ego, “Cardi Bobbie,” and her new role as the brand’s “Chief Confidence Officer.”

“Motherhood is a real ass job,” Cardi B wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram, sharing the video.

She added, “EVERY mom deserves to feel confident they’ll deliver their baby safely, to feel confident they’ll have protected paid leave with their newborn, and to feel confident they can feed their baby without judgment.’

In the tongue-in-cheek clip, Cardi dons a mint-green peplum wrap top with matching trousers and a pair of red bottoms as she takes late-night calls from other parents struggling with baby-feeding woes. The “clients” on the other end of the line are an eclectic, star-studded group, including “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, chef Sophia Roe, professional dancer Blake McGrath, and Mexican actress Carmen Aub—whom Cardi chats with in Spanish.

Between jokes and advice, she reminds parents there’s no shame in things like combination feeding, teasing that if she’s “not guilty,” no one else should be either.

A second video strikes a different tone, with Cardi addressing the racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. She points out that Black and brown women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts and emphasizes that her partnership with Bobbie is about more than feeding choices—it’s about education, access, and community support.

“Every mother deserves to have a healthy and safe delivery,” the “Am I the Drama?” artist explained. “Every mother deserves to have a doctor that cares about you and your baby, not just ‘oh well, we delivered it, whether it’s safe or not…’”

In addition to Cardi stepping in as Bobbie’s new “chief confidence officer,” the campaign spotlights the brand’s Organic Infant Formula and invites parents to call 732-QQ-CARDI to share their personal feeding and parenting stories. Those stories will be sent directly to lawmakers through Bobbie’s advocacy arm, Bobbie for Change—and a select few callers will be chosen to receive three months of paid parental leave, mirroring the proposed Family Act’s $580 monthly benefit, or $1,740 total.

However, not everyone is applauding the partnership. Some critics are questioning Cardi’s decision to work with a formula brand at all, given the history of Black and brown mothers being pushed to use formula over breastfeeding and how much of an advocate for breastfeeding she’s been. Then others have questioned Bobbie’s decision to work with the outspoken rapper, citing her ongoing, highly public social media feuds with Nicki Minaj and more as a distraction from the cause. The brand, however, is standing firmly by its choice.

In response to a comment on Instagram the brand wrote, “We can’t speak to Cardi’s posts on X, but we can speak from our experience working with her over the course of this campaign that she’s been nothing but a fierce advocate for moms and women, a wonderful mom, and a dedicated partner who authentically cares about these critical issues.”