MacKenzie Scott just made HBCU history with a $63M gift to Morgan State University

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to supporting HBCUs. And this time, she’s pouring her support into Morgan State University.

The billionaire philanthropist announced a jaw-dropping $63 million unrestricted gift to Morgan State, the school’s largest donation and her second major donation to the Baltimore HBCU in under five years. Add that to her historic $40 million contribution in 2020, and Scott’s $70 million donation to the UNCF’s effort to strengthen historically Black colleges and universities.

For Morgan State, now the third-largest historically Black college or university in the country, this isn’t just another line in a fundraising report. It’s a validation of years of intentional growth, bold leadership, and the kind of innovation that’s reimagining what Black higher education can look like in the 21st century.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, in a press release. “This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

Unlike many high-profile donations that come with strings attached, Scott’s gifts are completely unrestricted, meaning Morgan has full autonomy to decide how the money is spent. The university says it plans to use the funds to bolster its endowment, expand student support programs, and fuel new research initiatives that tackle real-world challenges like climate change, urban health, and educational equity.

This kind of financial flexibility is rare, especially for public HBCUs that have historically been underfunded compared to predominantly white institutions. But under Wilson’s leadership, Morgan has turned previous philanthropic investments into tangible change.

After Scott’s 2020 gift, the university launched a string of initiatives that centered on community impact and academic innovation, including the Center for Urban Health Equity, the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities, and new endowed faculty chairs in fields like brain science, cybersecurity engineering, and predictive analytics.

It also inspired a wave of other giving, including a record-setting $20 million donation from alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife Tina, the largest gift ever made by an HBCU graduate at the time.

“Our thoughtful stewardship of her initial gift has strengthened Morgan’s capacity to grow our endowment and create meaningful opportunities for our students,” said Endia DeCordova, Morgan’s vice president for institutional advancement. “This new transformative contribution—and her continued trust in Morgan—affirm that we are not only rising but leading.”

Recently, Morgan State announced plans to open the nation’s first public, nonprofit medical school at an HBCU, backed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The goal is to increase access to healthcare education and address racial disparities in medicine. It’s all part of Morgan’s broader vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country while staying rooted in its mission to uplift Black communities.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate that momentum,” Wilson said. “[We’re] breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul.”

MacKenzie Scott’s latest gift is a vote of confidence, not just in Morgan State but in the enduring power of Black institutions’ ability to change the world.