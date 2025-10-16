Michigan woman faces up to 10 years behind bars for allegedly using food assistance for baked goods sold online

A Michigan woman may face trial and up to 10 years in prison after allegedly using her state-issued food assistance card to fund an online bakery business.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Talia Teneyuque, 32, who has been accused of using her food stamps to purchase baking supplies and earning over $1,000 in profits from the baked goods, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Saginaw County District Court Judge Terry Clark, who moved the case to circuit court, ABC 12 News reported.

During the preliminary hearing, per MLive, Teneyuque rejected a plea deal that would have prevented her from having a conviction on her record.

Prosecutors allege that from January 2022 to September 2023, Teneyuque used her Bridge Card—part of Michigan’s supplemental food program run by the Department of Health and Human Services—to buy ingredients for baked goods she later sold on Facebook, according to MLive. According to them, she misused over $20,000 in funds. The Michigan Office of Inspector General investigated the alleged misconduct, and after a warrant for her arrest was issued in June, police arrested her on Aug. 4.

She was charged with one count of food stamp fraud and released the same day on $50,000 bond. Her charge, if convicted, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Since then, a GoFundMe under her name and based in her same location has been launched. In a note on the page, Teneyuque describes herself as a stay-at-home mom of five who uses baking as a way of “showing love.”

She added how she works hard “to create joyful, meaningful moments for my children. Especially through the desserts I love to make. Whether it’s a birthday cake, a holiday dessert table, or a treat after dinner, these creations are my way of showing love. I put time, care, and creativity into each one, not just for others, but especially for my own family.”

“I’ve never lied or misused these benefits,” she wrote.

“I follow the rules and remain deeply grateful for the support that helps me care for my family,” she continued. “It’s disheartening when people try to tear down someone who is simply doing their best, especially when all I’m trying to do is be the best Mom.”

So far, of the $18,000 she is seeking, she has raised nearly $2,000.