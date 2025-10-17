Halloween mask trio terrorizes family in Virginia: ‘It’s not even a joke gone wrong’

A family in Virginia is speaking out after a recent Halloween prank went too far.

Late Tuesday evening (Oct. 14), three individuals wearing Halloween masks and costumes were caught on footage from the family’s doorbell camera ringing the bell, making violent threats, and attempting to enter their Alexandria home, WUSA9 reported.

“At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank,” said Shayla, the widow’s daughter who lives in the home. “So I said, ‘Happy Halloween.’”

But within moments, the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m., turned frightening. With one of the masked individuals dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” film franchise, the group began pounding on doors and windows. They then went to the back of the house, tearing down the gate, breaking through the screened-in porch, and banging on the rear windows.

Based on footage, the trio shouted threats to kill the family and warned, “Either you’re coming out or we’re coming in,” even as Shayla and her brother inside the home yelled that they were calling the police. Eventually, the group fled.

“It’s not even a joke gone wrong. They tried to enter the home,” Shayla told CBS News. “My dad recently just died, so it’s like … I’m just glad I was there. But now she’s in fear. She doesn’t want to stay there by herself.”

“This is a very serious matter,” Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire said in a Thursday press conference, per WUSA9. “They began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, ‘If you do not come out, we will come in,’ and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them.”

Police said the suspects appeared to remove their masks and flee in a vehicle after the incident. If caught, the trio could face multiple charges, including attempted burglary, destruction of property, and making threats to kill.

Investigators are now reviewing additional surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses, and two vehicles were spotted in the area around the time of the attack.

Chief McGuire warned that incidents like these, particularly during the Halloween season, can quickly escalate.

“Historically, we have seen pranks around the nation with people wearing masks, trying to mimic movie scenes or horrific films,” he said. “These are serious matters because they are frightening, but most importantly, they can result in serious injury.”

Shayla echoed that concern, noting how differently the night could have ended.

“Our Second Amendment right was not used — and could have been,” she told the outlet. “To be fully transparent.”