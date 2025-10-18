Why Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Holmes was arrested for aiding a kidnapping suspect

After closing down a restaurant embroiled in scandal, the owner of Houston establishment Turkey Leg Hut, Nakia Holmes, is facing criminal charges unrelated to her business.

Holmes was arrested by Harris County police on Wednesday and charged with hindering the arrest of an aggravated kidnapping suspect, Johnathan Saizon. According to court documents, Saizon was arrested while reportedly trying to escape police at Holmes’ home.

A caller told police that his mother was at the hospital after being severely beaten by his stepfather. The victim was an ex-girlfriend of Saizon, who said he came to her house to pick up some belongings, and held her against her will for six hours and assaulted her. She said he beat her with a tire iron and forced her into his car, later dropping her off at a hospital after she promised not to call the police.

Deputies said that Saizon’s ex-girlfriend had lacerations on her face, staples in her head, and stitches on her toes from biting. Saizon was already on bond for prior charges.

Authorities believe Holmes was hiding Saizon in her home. When officers stopped her while she was driving from her house, she denied knowing Saizon. The deputies continued questioning her and then were alerted that Saizon was seen trying to escape from Holmes’ house by jumping over her back fence. Both Holmes and Saizon were arrested.

Holmes’ lawyer made a statement after she appeared in court Friday morning, saying he is confident she will be found “innocent of all charges” and “exonerated.”

This is not the first time Holmes has been involved in troubling news. After nine years in business, Turkey Leg Hut closed indefinitely in November 2024 when the restaurant’s landlord terminated its lease. Holmes filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of that year, and later in September, the restaurant closed due to 35 health code violations, including improper food storage and infrequent cleaning. The restaurant was also being sued for an outstanding debt and lawsuit fees, amounting to $1,288,583.12, according to ABC 13 News in Houston.

Holmes’ ex-husband and business partner, Lyndell Price, is also involved in a federal arson case involving another restaurant. Price was accused earlier this year of paying off a group to pour gasoline and set fire to Bar 5015 back in 2020. Bar 5015’s owner was a former business partner of Price.

Price was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building and conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle.

Investigators are also looking into a fire at Turkey Leg Hut’s office in April 2024 for arson.