‘The Boy Is Mine’ tour in Chicago ends early after Brandy walks offstage; tearful Monica sends love to ‘Vocal Bible’

“The Boy Is Mine” tour ended early in Chicago on Saturday night after R&B singer-songwriter Brandy unexpectedly walked off stage mid-performance before Monica closed the show abruptly.

The show at the United Center ended on a low note, leaving fans confused and worried.

A video shared online shows Brandy performing her 1994 R&B hit song, “Baby,” before abruptly turning around and walking offstage while singing. “Give me one second, ya’ll,” she told the audience before indicating she had an issue; however, the sound of her mic was cut off mid-sentence.

Before the start of the song, Brandy said onstage, “The sound is weird, ya’ll.”

Brandy did not return to the stage. Instead, Monica performed her 1997 hit “For You I Will” solo, despite performing the song with Brandy in previous shows. A video shared of the performance shows an emotional Monica crying by the end of the song. To the shock of fans, the concert ended shortly thereafter without much explanation.

“Something happened that tried to take the voice away, but God’s grace is merciful,” Monica said to fans before performing what fans didn’t know would be the night’s final song.

The Grammy Award-winning artist said it was an “honor to share the stage with Brandy Norwood.”

Reflecting on their, at times, rocky decades-long relationship, Monica said to fans, “I’m saying this from the bottom of my heart; it took 27 years to figure out what we were supposed to be. And what I’m realizing is that we allowed too many other people to be in the midst of what was just supposed to be us.”

Showing love to Brandy and her moniker known to fans, the singer continued, “In honor of just the way I feel, as I say thank you to each and every one of you, I want ya’ll to make some noise from all around this room for Brandy, the Vocal Bible.”

Neither Brandy nor Monica has released an official statement explaining why the concert in Chicago was ended so early or if any emergency had occurred.

According to concertgoers who shared their first-hand accounts of the evening, Brandy experienced sound issues; others said the show went smoothly until Brandy’s unexpected departure.

“They didn’t do ‘The Boy is Mine.’ I love Brandy and Monica. We definitely need an explanation…this is crazy. People are pissed,” said one fan in a video after the concert.

New York Times best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi, who attended the Saturday night concert in Chicago, wrote that she and fans were all “stunned” by the show’s abrupt ending.

“Not sure what happened but the concert was AMAZING up until that point. We were having a TIME!” she shared.

Ajayi urged fans and the public to give Brandy “grace,” given the uncertainty of what happened behind the scenes.

“Let’s not jump to conclusions. Something urgent might have happened that caused her not to return. I really hope she’s okay,” she wrote.

The first two shows of Brandy and Monica’s nationwide “The Boy Is Mine” tour in Cincinnati and Milwaukee went smoothly and were praised by concertgoers. Their next show is scheduled for Sunday night in Indianapolis.