Trump posts AI video of him dropping feces on millions of ‘No Kings’ protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video depicting him dumping what appears to be feces on protesters who marched against his administration this weekend.

The video, shared on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, was published on Saturday, the same day that millions of Americans participated in the anti-Trump “No Kings” demonstrations in several cities, including Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Boston.

The video shows an AI depiction of Trump, wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet with “King Trump” emblazoned on it—a clear reference to the “No Kings” protests in opposition to what critics describe as Trump’s authoritarian style of governing. AI-generated protesters in New York City’s Times Square are seen being doused with feces in the 15-second video Trump posted without providing commentary.

According to organizers of “No Kings,” which comprises several social justice organizations like ACLU and MoveOn, nearly 7 million people attended more than 2,700 events in all 50 states. CNN reports that police said demonstrations were mostly peaceful and that large cities reported no protest-related incidents or arrests.

Trump’s Truth Social post was met with outrage and disgust.

“Enough said, I don’t have to tell you that he literally believes that the American people are a pot to s–t in, and he has no respect for the American people or for the rights of the American people,” said journalist Joy Reid in a video posted on social media.

The former MSNBC host said of Trump, “That is the nastiest, most disgusting s–t I think any President has ever done, by far.”

Reid added, “Donald Trump, you’re a nasty SOB. That’s disgusting.”

The host of “The Joy Reid Show” noted the irony of feces being depicted in the Trump AI video, saying, “I guess s—ting in public and s—ting on people is like a MAGA thing, because they also did that at the Capitol when they tried to do their insurrection. So it’s a trend, and a disgusting one.”

Human rights attorney and Sirius XM host Qasim Rashid similarly wrote, “On Jan 6, MAGA insurrectionists smeared feces on the halls of Congress. Today, the MAGA cult leader Donald Trump posted an AI generated video of him smearing feces on peaceful protestors. Trump is not an aberration of modern day conservatism—he’s a manifestation of it.”

This weekend’s mass protests come amid rising opposition to several actions taken by Trump, including mass immigration raids; the deployment of military troops to civilian communities, where mostly Black and Brown Americans have had violent encounters with law enforcement; and the indictment of Trump’s perceived political enemies like New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump administration has also executed mass layoffs in the federal workforce and spending cuts to programs and services, like Medicaid and SNAP, that many vulnerable communities rely on amid persistent economic headwinds.

“We need to gather to remind each other that this is not normal, and that we still have power to push back–even if it’s showing up,” said Angela Angel, a senior advisor for Black Lives Matter PAC.

“The federal government is operating in a state of fascism…even though I don’t always like using that terminology,” Angel told theGrio. “[The Trump administration] is not listening to the courts. It is disregarding tradition and disregarding the way our country was established.”