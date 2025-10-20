Ex-NFL player Doug Martin dies while in police custody in Oakland after a “brief struggle”

Former NFL All-Pro RB Doug Martin died in Oakland police custody on Saturday (Oct. 18), according to the East Bay Times.

At 4:15 a.m., officers received a call regarding a reported burglary in the 11000 block of Ettrick Street, in a hills neighborhood near the Oakland Zoo. Simultaneously, officers received a call about a person “experiencing a medical emergency” at the scene. According to the Oakland Police Department, when police encountered Martin, 36, he and officers engaged in a “brief struggle.” Martin reportedly became unresponsive after the incident and was taken to a local area hospital, where he died.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.

The family of the former Boise State great issued a statement on social media following news of his death, calling for “privacy at this time.”

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” the statement read. ”Cause of death is currently unconfirmed.”

The Buccanneers, who drafted Martin with the 31st pick in the 2012 NFL draft, called him a “fan favorite.” He was selected to the Bucs’ 50th anniversary team, celebrating the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

Rest in peace, Doug Martin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G6UZrp46RG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 19, 2025

Martin, a California native, earned All-Pro honors twice in the NFL, once after his rookie season in 2012 and then again 2014 while playing for the Buccaneers. His best game as a pro came against his hometown Raiders, rushing for 251 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

It is unclear what led to Martin’s medical emergency and OPD stated its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office would be investigating Martin’s death, per KTVU.

He finished his career with the Raiders, rushing for 723 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.